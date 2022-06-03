^

Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 12:58pm
Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win
Wesley So

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So is now the fifth highest rated chess player in the planet. And he is continuously ascending.

The Philippine-born So has continued his stellar play and bested Anish Giri of the Netherlands to stay in the Norway Chess tournament title hunt while climbing up to World No. 5 in the live ratings.

The world Fischer-Random king fought Giri to a 31-move draw of a Nimzo-Indian clash to hike his rating to 2781, or the fifth best in the globe and behind only world champion Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren of China, Alizera Firouzja of France and Fabiano Caruana of the United States.

The two-time US champion has been on a tear as of late as he had also beaten Azeri Teimour Radjabov and Carlsen himself in the first two rounds of the Stavanger tilt.

In the most recent one, So needed an Armageddon tiebreaker where he split the point with Giri in 44 moves of a Ruy Lopez that was enough to extract 1.5 points that hiked his total to six points.

It was good for solo second place behind only Vishwanathan Anand of India, who bested China’s Wang Hao in their playoff game, with 7.5 points.

So is hoping to rack up some more points with hopes of reclaiming his place at World No. 2, which he reached a few years ago.

WESLEY SO
