Defending champ Saso way off leaders in US Open with 77

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her second shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2022 U.S.Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 02, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

MANILA, Philippines — It was an unfortunate opening round for Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso in the US Open as she struggled with a 77 in the opening round at Pine Needles on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Saso, the defending champion, was 6-over par after eight bogeys against just two birdies in the par-71 course.

She ended up joint 133rd after the opening day of hostilities as the United States' Mina Harigae leads the pack with a 7-under card in the first round.

Saso struggled mightily on the front nine as she bogeyed all but one hole from holes four to nine.

Though a little more composed in the back nine, Saso still had three bogeys and birdied only hole 16 to finish way off the leaders.

A good 13 strokes behind current leader Harigae, it will be a mighty task for Saso to recover and fight to defend her title.

Meanwhile, Filipino golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina hardly fared any better than Saso.

Pagdanganan is T111th with a 75 after an opening round sprinkled with double bogeys while Ardina ended up joint 139th with a 7-over par performance.

Saso and the Filipina aces hope to climb the leaderboard in the second round on Friday.