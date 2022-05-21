MLBB Kings Blacklist International relish winning SEA Games gold under Sibol banner

HANOI — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team Blacklist International does not lack accolades when it comes to their gaming prowess.

From multiple championships in the MPL PH, to their most recent crown in the M3 World Championships, the Filipino gamers have enjoyed much success.

But among all those titles and accomplishments, the Sibol MLBB representatives relished their win in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in Hanoi more than others.

Why? Because it was the Philippines that they were bannering on their chests.

"Masaya, isa to sa pinakamasayang championship na nakuha namin dahil unang una, Pilipinas yung nirerepresent namin," said Blacklist International head coach Kristoffer Ed "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza.

"And gold medal yun, Kapag sinabi mong gold medal, talagang rewarding, rewarding talaga sa feeling dahil hindi lang sa ML, sa buong esports," he added.

Also adding to the glory of it all was the fact that his wards worked hard to get to the SEA Games stage, where they dominated their regional rivals from the likes of Indonesia and Singapore.

With Sibol pitting the best MLBB squads in the coutry against each other, the team Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Kyle Dominic "Dominic." B. Soto, Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales, Salic "Hadji" Imam, Russel Aaron "Eyon" Usi, and Dexter Louise "DEX STAR" C. Alaba earned the right to carry the banner of Philippine esports.

Being able to give honor to that mandate, it gave Blacklist duo "V33Wise" satisfaction.

"Three months ago, di namin ineexpect na makakapasok kami ng Sibol tapos di rin namin syempre inexpect na mag-gold kami," said Del Rosario.

"Hard work pays off," echoed Villaluna.

The Sibol MLBB team gave the Philippine esports national team its second gold medal of the games after women's Wild Rift representatives GrindSky Eris ruled the competition earlier this week.

Sibol is looking to add more medals to their haul with the PUBG Mobile Team Tournament and League of Legends tiff still ongoing.