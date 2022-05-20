Smart to stream UAAP Cheerdance Competition on GigaPlay app for free

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the official digital partner of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), will treat fans to watch the much-anticipated return of the UAAP Cheerdance Competition on May 22, Sunday, 4 p.m. via GigaPlay App for free with no subscription fees and data charges.



To enjoy free streaming on GigaPlay, Smart subscribers must download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, set up an account, and watch while connected to Smart mobile data or PLDT Home WiFi — without worry of incurring data charges.



The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion, DLSU Animo Squad, UP Pep Squad, National U Pep Squad, UE Pep Squad, Adamson Pep Squad, FEU Cheering Squad and the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe are set to compete for school pride and glory through jaw-dropping stunts and creative dance routines.



Meanwhile, fans can also stream for free the remaining elimination games for the UAAP Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which are scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays following the quadruple-header format.



The special GigaPlay streaming promo is part of Smart's thrust to enable the youth to pursue their passion for sports, cultivate their school spirit, and root for their favorite teams and players.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

GigaPlay's UAAP coverage further boosts its lineup of sports content, which includes the streaming of the NBA, PBA, PVL, and FIBA games.



GigaPlay is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.



To learn more about GigaPlay, visit www.smart.com.ph/Pages/GigaPlay.