^

Sports

Smart to stream UAAP Cheerdance Competition on GigaPlay app for free

Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 6:28pm
Smart to stream UAAP Cheerdance Competition on GigaPlay app for free

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the official digital partner of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), will treat fans to watch the much-anticipated return of the UAAP Cheerdance Competition on May 22, Sunday, 4 p.m. via GigaPlay App for free with no subscription fees and data charges.
 
To enjoy free streaming on GigaPlay, Smart subscribers must download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, set up an account, and watch while connected to Smart mobile data or PLDT Home WiFi — without worry of incurring data charges.
 
The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion, DLSU Animo Squad, UP Pep Squad, National U Pep Squad, UE Pep Squad, Adamson Pep Squad, FEU Cheering Squad and the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe are set to compete for school pride and glory through jaw-dropping stunts and creative dance routines.
 
Meanwhile, fans can also stream for free the remaining elimination games for the UAAP Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which are scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays following the quadruple-header format.
 
The special GigaPlay streaming promo is part of Smart's thrust to enable the youth to pursue their passion for sports, cultivate their school spirit, and root for their favorite teams and players.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

GigaPlay's UAAP coverage further boosts its lineup of sports content, which includes the streaming of the NBA, PBA, PVL, and FIBA games.
  
GigaPlay is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.
 
To learn more about GigaPlay, visit www.smart.com.ph/Pages/GigaPlay.

SMART

UAAP

UAAP CHEERDANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chot credits Gilas players for grinding out convincing victory over host nation Vietnam

Chot credits Gilas players for grinding out convincing victory over host nation Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Against a determined Vietnam squad and thousands of their supporters in the stands, Gilas Pilipinas was able to weather the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

Philippines set up all-Pinoy finals in men's and women's 10-ball pool

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Filipino cue artists Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit have set up an all-Pinoy clash in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women leaving no room for complacency as SEA Games gold nears

Gilas women leaving no room for complacency as SEA Games gold nears

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Fresh from a 118-87 beatdown of hosts Vietnam at Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Thursday, the Filipina cagers aren't planning on giving...
Sports
fbtw
'Pandesal Boys' test mettle in Singapore water polo tourney

'Pandesal Boys' test mettle in Singapore water polo tourney

By Waylon Galvez | 2 days ago
For the first time in nearly three years, the Philippine water polo team gets to compete in an international tournament as...
Sports
fbtw
Dropped by Pasig, GM Laylo moves to Davao Chess Eagles

Dropped by Pasig, GM Laylo moves to Davao Chess Eagles

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
In a stunning move two days before the start of the Wesley So Cup — the middle tournament of the Professional Chess...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Sibol reasserts Mobile Legends mastery, nips Indonesia for SEA Games gold

Sibol reasserts Mobile Legends mastery, nips Indonesia for SEA Games gold

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Sibol defended their gold medal in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang event in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after a tight match-up...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz reigns supreme, wins 2nd SEA Games gold

Diaz reigns supreme, wins 2nd SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz successfully defended her throne in the women’s weightlifting 55kg at the 31st Southeast Asian Games with...
Sports
fbtw
Chot credits Gilas players for grinding out convincing victory over host nation Vietnam

Chot credits Gilas players for grinding out convincing victory over host nation Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Against a determined Vietnam squad and thousands of their supporters in the stands, Gilas Pilipinas was able to weather the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women leaving no room for complacency as SEA Games gold nears

Gilas women leaving no room for complacency as SEA Games gold nears

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Fresh from a 118-87 beatdown of hosts Vietnam at Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Thursday, the Filipina cagers aren't planning on giving...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas pull away late vs pesky Vietnam to remain unscathed

Gilas pull away late vs pesky Vietnam to remain unscathed

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The home nation hung around for the first three quarters, and while Gilas were ahead for almost the whole game, it was only...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women pummel hosts Vietnam for 3rd straight win

Gilas women pummel hosts Vietnam for 3rd straight win

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
A scorching-hot start saw Gilas scoring 40 points in just the opening quarter as they doubled up early on the hosts, 40-...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with