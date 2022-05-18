^

Tiger buzz builds as rivals see threat at PGA

The Philippine Star
May 18, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tiger Woods excited spectators and rivals alike with a back-nine practice round on Monday at Southern Hills, continuing his  comeback from severe leg injuries before this week’s PGA Championship.

Woods, whose incredible return at last month’s Masters came only 14 months after a rollover car crash, brought a similar buzz to the roars he created at Augusta National.

“Just watching him at the Masters, that was unreal, just the crowds and what it does to a tournament when he tees it up,” said Norway’s Viktor Hovland. “Just getting used to big crowds, loud crowds.”

Woods played the front nine on Sunday and said his surgically repaired right leg – held together with pins, rods and screws – feels stronger than it did a month ago.

“I’m excited,” Woods told reporters Sunday. “I’m not going to play that much going forward, so anytime I do play, it’s going to be fun.”

Woods made the cut at the Masters but battled through pain simply to walk 72 holes and faded to his worst-ever Augusta rounds of 78, the 15-time major winner calling the effort to finish four rounds among his greatest feats.

The former world number one, now ranked 818th, won the 2007 PGA at Southern Hills, although the course underwent an $11 million revamp in 2018. If his body has the strength and stamina to walk 72 holes, his skill could make him a major threat.

“If there’s ever a question if Tiger can contend, we can all just kind of chuckle at that. Never is he going to be in a field where he can’t contend,” home-state hero Talor Gooch said.

