Mangrobang rules duathlon for SEA Games double gold

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 12:33pm
Kim Mangrobang wins the women’s duathlon at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to take her second medal of the meet
Melvin Fausto

HANOI — Kim Mangrobang continued her fine performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games here after another gold medal finish in women's individual duathlon on Sunday.

Just a day after winning the triathlon, Mangrobang flexed her dominance anew and claimed her second gold mint.

She is the first Filipino athlete to win double golds in this edition of the multi-sport event.

In 2019, she was also a double gold medalist as she helped Team Philippines win the top prize in women's individual triathlon and mixed relay triathlon.

This time, she competed in duathlon where she defended the Philippines' gold medal finish from three years ago.

Monica Torres was the gold medalist for the Philippines in women's individual duathlon in the Manila edition of the Games.

Mangrobang's win gives the Philippines its 14th gold of the contest to continue chasing for a Top 3 finish in the standings.

DUATHLON

SEA GAMES
