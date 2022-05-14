Kim Mangrobang cops 3rd straight gold to complete Philippines sweep of SEA Games triathlon

HANOI — Philippine triathlete Kim Mangrobang once again asserted dominance over her regional competitors with her third straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games women's triathlon at Tuan Chau in Quang Ninh on Saturday.

Mangrobang, 30, topped the competition to add to her teammates' Fernando Casares and Andrew Remolino's 1-2 finish earlier.

With Mangrobang and Casares both winning golds, the Philippines were able to sweep all triathlon events here in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Sweetening Mangrobang's victory was a bronze medal from compatriot Raven Alcoseba in the same event.

Filipinos thus make it four medals in total in triathlon.

They also bumped up the Philippines' gold medal haul to seven just two days after the opening ceremonies.

Friday evening, the Philippines eclipsed Thailand for the fourth spot in the standings with a late gold medal from kickboxing.

Triathlon's haul will certainly help the country keep their bid for a good finish alive here in the biennial meet.