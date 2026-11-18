Jahns asserts prowess in strong Anvaya Cove Match Play opener

MORONG, Bataan – Keanu Jahns found the perfect antidote to his stroke-play struggles, unleashing his power and precision to overwhelm Rico Depilo, 6&5, and spearhead the big guns' charge into the Round of 16 of the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational here Wednesday.

The defending champion set the tone for the big guns, with top seed Angelo Que and No. 2 Jeffren Lumbo also cruising to identical 5&4 victories over James Ryan Lam and Mars Pucay, respectively. Fidel Concepcion posted the day's most lopsided result, routing Korea's Lee Song, 7&5, as the tournament's leading contenders stamped their class in the knockout stage of the P2-million championship.

But while the top seeds largely made short work of their assignments, several matches produced thrilling reversals and nerve-racking finishes.

Miki Ryoma staged the day's most remarkable comeback, overcoming a four-hole deficit against Jhonnel Ababa to pull off a stunning 1-up victory. After dropping three straight holes and trailing by as many as four after 12, the Japanese mounted a spectacular fightback, sweeping five consecutive holes from No. 13 before halving the 18th with a par to complete the turnaround.

Micah Shin likewise survived a tense battle, squandering an early 3-up lead against Kristoffer Arevalo before capitalizing on his rival's double bogey on No. 17 to escape with a 1-up win.

Gab Manotoc endured an equally demanding duel with Elee Bisera, prevailing on the final hole with a clutch par, while Justin Quiban also squeezed through after Paul Echavez faltered with a bogey on the 18th.

Clyde Mondilla, meanwhile, dominated Kim Tae Soo, 4&3, while Tony Lascuña outlasted fellow Davaoeño veteran Jay Bayron, 2-up.

Unheralded Francis Morilla added to the day's surprises, edging last year's runner-up Guido van der Valk, 1-up. Also advancing were Enrico Gallardo, who routed Dino Villanueva, 4&3; Ira Alido, who nipped Zanieboy Gialon, 1-up; Randy Garalde, who subdued Art Arbole, 2-up; Jeremy Tandoy, who beat Russel Bautista, 4&3; and Reymon Jaraula, who edged Tae Won Ha, 1-up.

At Anvaya Cove, where shifting winds and demanding shot placements test every aspect of a player's game, Jahns needed little time to establish control. The Fil-German combined prodigious power with crisp iron play and steady putting to seize command early and never relinquish it.

“I managed the course pretty well. I putted really well today. I think I was two-under after the front nine, and I also made a lot of par saves from six to seven feet. So, the putting was really good,” said Jahns, who beat van der Valk, 3&2, in last year's final at The Country Club.

After a frustrating season on the Philippine Golf Tour, the former three-time leg winner admitted that his hunger to win again has only grown.

“As the defending champion, I'm very hungry to win. But it's not just about thinking of winning. I'm focusing on the present and on what I need to do. If I keep doing that, the results should come,” he said.

Jahns swept the opening three holes, then strung together victories on Nos. 5, 6 and 7 to build a commanding 6-up cushion at the turn. Depilo struggled to keep pace as the defending champion dictated the tempo and capitalized on his advantage.

The demanding Seaside Nine, with its sweeping fairways, dramatic contours and coastal winds, offered a different challenge. But Jahns remained in control, closing out the match with five holes to spare and setting up a Round-of-16 showdown with Manotoc.

“Gab is a good player, so I'll take the same approach — just stay steady. The course can be tricky, especially with the wind, so I have to be careful with my tee shots. Other than that, it's the same approach,” Jahns said.

Their contrasting routes to the Last 16 set up an intriguing encounter. Jahns advanced with relative ease, while Manotoc had to dig deep to survive Bisera's challenge, a hard-fought victory that could prove useful preparation for the tougher test ahead.

Jahns has endured a frustrating campaign marked by near-misses and a failed bid in the DP World Tour Qualifying School. But match play offers a clean slate and a chance to rediscover the form that made him one of the tour's most formidable competitors.

Que, the reigning back-to-back Order of Merit champion, also made a successful start after shaking off an early challenge from Lam before pulling away. He arranged a Round-of-16 clash with Jaraula.

“I'm always motivated. My main goal next year is to win the Order of Merit for the third straight time. It's going to be difficult, but with my game and experience, I think it's possible. I just need to keep a clear head and stay sharp,” said Que.

Shin, fresh from a runaway victory at last month's PGT stop at Apo, also had to work overtime before securing his place in the next round.

He appeared headed for a comfortable win after taking Nos. 2, 4 and 5 to build a 3-up lead. But Arevalo refused to fold, birdieing the sixth before winning the final two holes on the front nine to erase the deficit and square the match.

The two traded blows on the Seaside Nine, with Shin winning the opening two holes to regain control before Arevalo answered with a birdie on No. 13 and a par on the next to pull level again.

Both held their ground over the next two holes, setting up a tense finish. But Arevalo cracked on the 17th, taking a double bogey against Shin's par. Shin then matched his rival's par on the last to seal the narrow victory.

“My ball-striking wasn't great at all, and when he caught up with me, I started worrying because I was hitting the ball into the water quite a few times. I knew that if I didn't get things right, I could lose the match,” said Shin.

“So on 16, 17 and 18, I just tried to focus on my game as much as possible.”

Despite advancing, Shin admitted he was far from satisfied with his performance.

“Honestly, I don't think I'll have a day worse than today. It felt pretty bad, but I still got the win, so I'm happy. I need to go to the range, get my timing back and play better tomorrow,” he said.

Shin now faces Ryoma, whose stunning comeback against Ababa served notice that no lead is safe in the match-play format.

With the field trimmed to 16, the championship moves deeper into the knockout rounds, where rankings and reputations count for little and composure, precision and the ability to seize crucial moments could ultimately decide who emerges as the last man standing. (Pool story)