Anvaya Cove Match Play: Minoza stuns, ousts Singson; Bisera, Superal advance

MORONG, Bataan – Martina Miñoza waited a year for another shot at redemption. When the opportunity finally came, she made it count in emphatic fashion.

Drawing on steady putting, timely aggression and a huge dose of determination, Miñoza toppled defending champion Mafy Singson, 4&3, to highlight the opening-round action of the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational at the scenic but unforgiving Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club here Wednesday.

It was sweet revenge for the Bukidnon native, who suffered a crushing 6&5 defeat to Singson in last year's championship final at The Country Club. This time, on a course framed by spectacular coastal views but made particularly treacherous by demanding pin placements and challenging greens, Miñoza turned the tables with a commanding performance that sent the reigning champion packing.

Her victory stood as the day's lone major upset, as the tournament's other top contenders survived varying degrees of resistance to book their places in the quarterfinals of the three-day championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., which offers a total prize purse of P1.5 million.

Top seed Yvon Bisera overcame an early struggle before pulling away from Pamela Mariano, 4&3, while Chanelle Avaricio outlasted Rev Alcantara in a tense duel, escaping with a 2-up victory after her rival stumbled with a double bogey on the ninth and final hole.

Princess Superal likewise survived a nerve-wracking encounter, edging Monica Mandario, 1-up, while Harmie Constantino held off Angela Mangana, 2&1. Tiffany Lee drew strength from a blistering start, birdying the first two holes before cruising to a 4&3 romp over Chihiro Ikeda.

Gretchen Villacencio squeezed past Velinda Castil, 1-up, while Sarah Ababa matched that margin in a hard-fought victory over Seoyun Kim to complete the quarterfinal cast.

The Last 8 now promises a compelling mix of talent and contrasting styles, with Bisera taking on Superal, Avaricio facing Ababa, Constantino clashing with Villacencio, and Lee testing Miñoza's newfound confidence.

But the spotlight belonged unmistakably to Miñoza, whose triumph was built on patience and timely shot-making after a roller-coaster battle with Singson on the demanding Seaside Nine.

The two traded blows on the backside, with Miñoza leaning on her steady putting to capture Nos. 10 and 15. She then surrendered the next two holes, allowing Singson to claw back into contention, before producing the defining shot of the match — a pitch-in eagle on No. 18 that restored her lead to one.

That spectacular finish proved the turning point.

Miñoza carried the momentum into the next stretch, taking No. 2 with a par before stretching her advantage to three with a birdie on the fourth. She matched Singson's par on the fifth, then delivered another birdie on the par-3 sixth to close out the match, 4&3.

For all the authority of the finish, Miñoza admitted she entered the showdown with little expectation of upending the defending champion.

"I honestly didn't expect to win. Mafy is a very good player, and I wasn't particularly confident about my game coming into the match. But my putting clicked at the right time, and that made all the difference," said Miñoza in Filipino.

She expects no less of a challenge against Lee in the quarterfinals but vowed to stick to the game plan that worked against Singson.

"I won't change anything. Just like against Mafy, I won't put too much pressure on myself or expect too much. This win has given me a lot of confidence, and hopefully my putting will click again tomorrow," she added.

While Miñoza savored her breakthrough, Bisera also had to dig deep before securing her place in the Last 8.

The newly crowned Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion seized early control by winning No. 10, briefly gave up the next hole, then regained the advantage before stringing together three consecutive wins from No. 15 to build a commanding 5-up lead.

But Anvaya's shifting demands soon tested the top seed's resolve. Moving to the Mountain Side, Bisera suddenly found the going tougher, dropping the first three holes as Mariano caught fire with a birdie-par-birdie sequence to trim the deficit to just two.

Bisera, however, showed why she has been the tour's most consistent player this season. She steadied herself when it mattered, claiming the fourth hole with a par, birdying the fifth to restore a four-hole cushion, then matching Mariano's par on the sixth to seal the 4&3 victory.

She knows the challenge will only intensify against Superal, one of the country's most accomplished players, in what shapes up as one of the quarterfinal round's marquee encounters.

"I'm highly motivated because this is match play, where anybody can win. I have to work hard every round and make every shot count, especially on the greens," said Bisera.

"I struggled a bit with my driving, and my putting was shaky. I had several birdie opportunities but couldn't convert them. My irons, though, were working well," she added.

Bisera also welcomed the prospect of facing Superal, whose experience and sharp short game make her a formidable opponent.

"It's a great matchup. But in match play, you have to be more aggressive than you would be in stroke play," she said.