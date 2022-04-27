^

Sports

Cardinals thwart Pirates, keep hopes for semis bonus alive

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 3:48pm
Cardinals thwart Pirates, keep hopes for semis bonus alive

Games Friday
(Filoil Flying V Arena)
12 p.m. – UPHSD vs EAC
3 p.m. – Letran vs San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua needed a big second half push to turn back Lyceum of the Philippines University on Wednesday, 75-65, and stay in contention for a twice-to-beat edge in the Final Four of the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Paolo Hernandez and Toby Agustin each fired 13 points while Brian Lacap chipped in 12 as the Cardinals improved to 7-2 while keeping their chances of claiming the other Final Four incentive.

But Mapua would need the help of Letran, which already booked the first semis advantage, as a San Beda loss to the Knights in their duel Friday at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan would forge a tie at second.

If this happens, the Cardinals would clinch the No. 2 seed and the Final Four bonus since they beat the Lions, 68-54, last week.

“Our coach (Randy Alcantara) emphasized the importance of this game, that is why we played with a sense of urgency,” said Arvin Gamboa, who came off the bench to contribute nine points for Mapua.

The Pirates, who were already out of it, put up some fight early and led 17-15 in the opening quarter and, 34-32, in the second half.

And then Hernandez and Gamboa helped spark a big second half uprising that saw the Cardinals putting the Pirates away.

LPU ended their campaign with a 2-7 mark.

The scores:

Mapua 75 – Hernandez 13, Agustin 13, Lacap 12, Gamboa 10, Garcia 9, Nocum 6, Bonifacio 5, Asuncion 3, Pido 2, Mercado 2, Salenga 0

LPU 65 – Barba 16, Larupay 15, Remulla 8, Cunanan 7, Navarro 6, Bravo 5, Guadana 4, Garro 3, Abadeza 1, Jabel 0, Valdez 0, Guinto 0

Quarterscores: 15-17; 32-34; 53-47; 75-65

CARDINALS

LYCEUM

MAPUA

NCAA

PIRATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Turbulent Nets season ends in catastrophe

Turbulent Nets season ends in catastrophe

By Alder Almo | 7 hours ago
A season that started with a championship aspiration mercifully ended in a disappointment in a spectacular fashion.
Sports
fbtw

Cone’s thrill and honor

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Now that the PBA Governors’ Cup trophy is safely tucked in Barangay Ginebra’s possession, coach Tim Cone opened up about what happened in the title series that ended in Game 6 at the MOA Arena last ...
Sports
fbtw
Torres, Sleat, Abarrientos carrying FEU in UAAP win streak

Torres, Sleat, Abarrientos carrying FEU in UAAP win streak

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Look who has barged into the playoff picture — the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Baldwin thinks there is much Amos — a versatile big man from Australia — can contribute not just for...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles resume quest for outright UAAP finals berth

Eagles resume quest for outright UAAP finals berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Already at the doorstep of another outright finals berth, unscathed Ateneo aims to thrust its one foot inside when it collides...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Suns scorch Pelicans for 3-2 lead

Suns scorch Pelicans for 3-2 lead

4 hours ago
NBA Western Conference top seeds Phoenix returned to winning ways with an emphatic 112-97 win over New Orleans in Arizona...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH revamps awards criteria for Season 9

MPL PH revamps awards criteria for Season 9

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
With the playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 9 just a day away, Moonton Games...
Sports
fbtw
Undermanned Heat shoot down Hawks; Morant, Grizzlies slay Wolves in thriller

Undermanned Heat shoot down Hawks; Morant, Grizzlies slay Wolves in thriller

6 hours ago
Victor Oladipo and Bam Adebayo combined for 43 points as the depleted Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 97-94 to complete...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

Ateneo-Adamson: A deeper basketball rivalry than you think

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Ateneo and Adamson share a rich basketball rivalry that not too many fans know.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi misses US Women's Open target

Malixi misses US Women's Open target

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Her putts refusing to drop, Rianne Malixi dropped her bid for a US Women’s Open berth as she hobbled to joint 24th in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with