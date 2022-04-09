^

Sports

UE's Santiago continues suspension as school conducts own investigation of Rivero incident

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 10:36am
UE's Santiago continues suspension as school conducts own investigation of Rivero incident
UE head coach Jack Santiago
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — UE men's basketball head coach Jack Santiago continues to serve suspensions in the UAAP amid the schools' investigation on the matter involving Santiago and UP's Ricci Rivero.

Sources said that UE decided to look into the incident themselves after the league slapped the hoops tactician with a two-game suspension.

He already served his suspension in UE's games on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

But on Saturday, Jamike Jarin was still calling the shots for the Red Warriors against the NU Bulldogs.

"The school will conduct their own investigation. Temporary suspended ako to give way sa investigation," said Santiago.

Santiago was caught under fire for reportedly asking his players to intentionally hurt UP's Rivero during UE and UP's clash last weekend.

Reports say that the incident happened in the second quarter of the game.

Currently, the Red Warriors are searching for their first win of the season as they are winless in six outings.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vengeful Kings strike back &nbsp;

Vengeful Kings strike back  

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra retaliated hard against Meralco and quickly brought their PBA Governors’ Cup title series IV to square...
Sports
fbtw
Knights snap Cardinals&rsquo; streak

Knights snap Cardinals’ streak

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Letran imposed its championship might as it overpowered Mapua, 80-60, yesterday to remain unscathed  in the 97th NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala downs Japan foe, enters semis in Thai tourney

Alex Eala downs Japan foe, enters semis in Thai tourney

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fresh from her stint at the Miami Open, Eala needed just an hour and 17 minutes to dipose of Kobori in straight sets.
Sports
fbtw
Tiger fights back to stay in the hunt at the Masters

Tiger fights back to stay in the hunt at the Masters

3 hours ago
Tiger Woods faltered early then battled back into contention as his incredible comeback from severe leg injuries withstood...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee, Gin Kings power down Bolts to tie PBA Finals 1-1

Brownlee, Gin Kings power down Bolts to tie PBA Finals 1-1

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
After squandering a lead as big as 20 points, a clutch sequence by Justin Brownlee to pad Ginebra's lead to five points, 96-91,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Lando Norris tops scrappy final Melbourne practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris tops scrappy final Melbourne practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

6 minutes ago
In a session in which Sebastian Vettel slammed into a wall, the Briton Norris posted a blistering one minute 19.117 seconds...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After giving three-peat champs Ateneo a good fight in their last game, the Red Warriors fell flat on their face in the early...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala is back in the finals of an ITF tournament for the first time since January 2021.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi trails by four strokes despite eagle-spiked 69 at AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star

Malixi trails by four strokes despite eagle-spiked 69 at AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
The rising Filipina star hit two solid shots at the 427-yard, par-5 opening hole and made an eagle then rebounded from a bogey...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Iloilo play rubber match for PCAP All-Filipino crown

San Juan, Iloilo play rubber match for PCAP All-Filipino crown

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
For the third straight conference, to decide the championship in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with