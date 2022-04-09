UE's Santiago continues suspension as school conducts own investigation of Rivero incident

MANILA, Philippines — UE men's basketball head coach Jack Santiago continues to serve suspensions in the UAAP amid the schools' investigation on the matter involving Santiago and UP's Ricci Rivero.

Sources said that UE decided to look into the incident themselves after the league slapped the hoops tactician with a two-game suspension.

Related Stories UE coach faces 2-game suspension for instruction to hurt opposing player

He already served his suspension in UE's games on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

But on Saturday, Jamike Jarin was still calling the shots for the Red Warriors against the NU Bulldogs.

Santiago was slapped with a two-game suspension he has already served but Jamike Jarin remains coaching the Red Warriors on Saturday vs the NU Bulldogs | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #UAAPSeason84 pic.twitter.com/dE3UTpjWxG — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) April 9, 2022

"The school will conduct their own investigation. Temporary suspended ako to give way sa investigation," said Santiago.

Santiago was caught under fire for reportedly asking his players to intentionally hurt UP's Rivero during UE and UP's clash last weekend.

Reports say that the incident happened in the second quarter of the game.

Currently, the Red Warriors are searching for their first win of the season as they are winless in six outings.