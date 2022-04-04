UE coach faces 2-game suspension for instruction to hurt opposing player

MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) U slapped UE mentor Jack Santiago with a two-game suspension for his "conduct unbecoming of a head coach" in his team’s match against UP last Saturday.

The UAAP said Santiago was heard instructing his student-athletes to deliberately harm UP's Ricci Rivero in the second quarter of the game that was won by the Maroons, 81-66.

An unnamed game official who was able to hear Santiago’s remarks but did nothing has also been suspended while UE guard Harvey Pagsanjan will be summoned by the UAAP Commissioner’s Office Tuesday due to his unsportsmanlike foul on UP’s Zavier Lucero.

The league did not disclose the name of the referee for privacy reasons.

Pagsanjan, along with a guardian or a team official, will have to go to the commissioner's office at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

UAAP Season 84 basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante said a thorough review showed Santiago telling his players to inflict harm on Rivero.

Pujante had recommended a suspension on Santiago for the rest of the first round or the Red Warriors' next three games, but the UE coach appealed the sanction, prompting the commissioner's office to reduce it to two matches.

"Violence is never an option," said Pujante. "Let this serve as a lesson to the entire UAAP community as well."

Santiago will also serve his suspension on Thursday against Adamson University.