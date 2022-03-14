^

Sports

Obiena, PATAFA renew reconciliatory talks

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 5:16pm
Obiena, PATAFA renew reconciliatory talks
EJ Obiena and athletics chief Philip Juico

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) are trying patch things up again.

There were reports Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez has initiated another round of talks between the Asian record holder and PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico with hopes finding a solution to the worsening impasse between the two.

The spat resulted to PATAFA expelling Obiena from the national pool list that the former endorsed to represent the country in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23.

The Southeast Asian Games record-holder also missed joining the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia because of lack of endorsement from PATAFA.

But if the mediation process prospers, Obiena might end up regaining his old slot in the national team and fix the issue that has been a black mark to Philippine sports.

EJ OBIENA

PATAFA

PHILIP JUICO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inoue next for Donaire

Inoue next for Donaire

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire, Jr. is primed to face super WBA/IBF titlist Naoya Inoue in a much-awaited rematch...
Sports
fbtw
James Younghusband, Chelsea fans reflect on club sanctions

James Younghusband, Chelsea fans reflect on club sanctions

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
With an uncertain future ahead, we spoke to three people who identify with Chelsea, including former Azkals star James Y...
Sports
fbtw
Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Despite losing Kobe Paras, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño, Bright Akhuetie, JD Tungcab, Jun Manzo, Jerson Prado and David...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Obiena slammed PATAFA, with whom he has been engaged in a spat with since late last year, for foregoing what could've been...
Sports
fbtw
Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Unfortunately, the much-awaited match left fans disappointed as Echo won by default because Nexplay EVOS failed to arrive...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine teams face tough challenge in Valorant APAC Challengers Playoffs

Philippine teams face tough challenge in Valorant APAC Challengers Playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
After weeks of intense Valorant match-ups, South Built Esports, NAOS Esports, Action PH have emerged as the top three teams...
Sports
fbtw
Echo proves 'favorite' tag with unbeaten start in MPL PH

Echo proves 'favorite' tag with unbeaten start in MPL PH

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
Echo's dream team has proven they are the team to beat this season as the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL...
Sports
fbtw
54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 days ago
Sibol, the bemedaled Philippine esports team, will field a 54-strong contingent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi,...
Sports
fbtw
Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines

Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 13 days ago
South Built Esports completed a Cinderella run during the last few days of the Valorant Challengers Tour Philippines as they...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games

Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
After weeks of tryouts, Sibol, the country's national esports team, has finally completed its roster for the upcoming 31st...
Sports
fbtw
RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9

RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
RSG PH is proving they are the team to watch this season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with