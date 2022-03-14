Obiena, PATAFA renew reconciliatory talks

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) are trying patch things up again.

There were reports Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez has initiated another round of talks between the Asian record holder and PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico with hopes finding a solution to the worsening impasse between the two.

The spat resulted to PATAFA expelling Obiena from the national pool list that the former endorsed to represent the country in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12 to 23.

The Southeast Asian Games record-holder also missed joining the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia because of lack of endorsement from PATAFA.

But if the mediation process prospers, Obiena might end up regaining his old slot in the national team and fix the issue that has been a black mark to Philippine sports.