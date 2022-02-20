Folayang to take on Muay Thai Aussie great Parr in ONE X

MANILA, Philippines — Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang will make his way back to the Circle against Australia's John Wayne Parr in a wushu versus Muay Thai super fight in ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary card.

Set at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26, Folayang takes on Parr in a striking masterclass under Muay Thai rules.

The Team Lakay veteran will look to lean on his wushu skills, which he excelled in prior to his transition to mixed martial arts.

Folayang is a three-time gold medalist in Wushu at the Southeast Asian Games.

The 37-year-old will look to provide some spark anew to his waning career at ONE Championship as he's lost all but one of his last six fights in the promotion.

But it will not be an easy task as Parr is a 10-time world champion and was the middleweight champion in Kickboxing.

Joining Folayang in ONE X is stablemate Lito Adiwang who will take on compatriot Jeremy Miado in a strawweight clash.

Also on the card is Denice Zamboanga who will face off in a grudge match against South Korea's Seo Hee Ham.

Headlining the 10th anniversary card is Angela Lee's ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship title defense against Grand Prix titlist Stamp Fairtex.

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson will also figure in a mixed rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.