Jeremy Miado ready to take big step in career vs fellow Pinoy Lito Adiwang

MANILA, Philippines — Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado is eager to take his MMA career to the next level, even at the expense of a fellow Filipino.

Penciled in to take on compatriot Lito Adiwang in a strawweight competition at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th year anniversary card, Miado won't be letting the opportunity pass him by.

"It's surprising to me because I will fight another Filipino. We are both fighting and hoisting our country's flag. [But] this won't be the first time that I will fight a fellow Fillipino, so I'll just have to take the fight as like my other fights," Miado said.

"I have so much respect for Adiwang, especially as he's a fellow Filipino. But I believe we will give it our all and not take this personally," he added.

Miado (10-4) is fresh off two victories over China's Miao Li Tao, and he plans on riding the momentum against Team Lakay's Adiwang (13-4).

But he's not letting his guard down against his fellow Filipino contender as he knows just how dangerous he is -- despite coming from a recent loss to Jarred Brooks.

"Expect the unexpected. We're both explosive strikers and I know that Lito will also do everything to prepare for this match of ours," Miado said.

Miado and Adiwang's clash joins a jam-packed ONE X card that features the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship that pits reigning titlist Angela Lee against World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

Also on the card is a special rules bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson.

Another Fillipino in Denice Zamboanga will also be joining Miado and Adiwang on the card.

Zamboanga is gearing up for a grudge match against Korea's Seo Hee Ham after their highly controversial ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal match.

ONE X kicks off on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.