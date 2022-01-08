




















































 
























Sports
 
Saso sets lofty goals with Callaway
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 8, 2022 | 2:52pm





 
Saso sets lofty goals with Callaway
Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 5th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso must've been itching to launch her LPGA Tour campaign with an all-Callaway equipment after the reigning US Women's Open champion formalized her tie-up with the leading golf brand in a product test in Hawaii.


“I’m so happy to join Callaway and to work with their outstanding Tour team as I start the next phase of my career with their equipment,” said Saso after trying out the new set of clubs during the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.


The event serves as the launching pad of many big equipment-manufacturer announcements each year, only this time, one big signing was forged on the women’s side.


Callaway Golf signed Saso to a multi-year equipment contract earlier in the week with the Fil-Japanese raring to brandish her Callaway woods, irons, wedges, ball and an Odyssey putter in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20-23 in Orlando, Florida.


“From their drivers to their golf balls, the performance really stands out to me in testing and out on the course. I feel confident that this is the best setup for my game, and I’m looking forward to a great year,” said the ICTSI-backed 20-year-old shotmaker, who actually launched her pro career with two victories on the LPGA of Japan Tour after failing to make the grade in LPGA Q-School Stage 2 in 2019.


“We’re thrilled that Yuka (Saso) is joining our staff,” said Tim Reed, senior vice president of global sports marketing for Callaway, which also boasts of top endorsers, led by world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. “She is one of the most exciting players in the women’s game and we’re looking forward to working with her in 2022 and beyond."


After finishing the 2021 season with a major win and a world No. 8 ranking, Saso spent the holidays with her family in Japan, left for Dallas, where she made as base for her LPGA campaign in the next five years, last December 31.


She quickly turned around and flew to Hawaii for the Callaway equipment launch and headed back to Dallas Friday to prepare for the first of three LPGA events in Florida.


In her historic US Open feat at the Olympic Club in San Francisco last June, Saso used the Callaway’s Mavrik Sub Zero 3-wood and Mavrik 20-degree hybrid but had a mix of TaylorMade, Titleist and Miura, plus a Piretti Workshop prototype putter.


With an all-Callaway equipment, including a company staff bag, Saso hopes to soar further in the new season with another major win in sight along with a higher world ranking. In the Tournament of Champions, she will be slugging it out with the best of the best, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda and sister and defending champion Jessica, Danielle Kang of the US, Canadian Brooke Henderson, Thais Patty Tavatanaki and Ariya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park and A. Lim Kim of Korea, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, and Germany’s Sophia Popov among others.


She is also set to compete in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on Jan. 27-30 and the LPGA Drive On Championship on February 3-5 in Fort Myers.


“Yuka will be competing in the first three events of the season, including the Tournament of Champions. She will travel to Florida next week to begin practicing for that event. She is excited for the season to commence and looking forward to her first full year on the LPGA Tour,” said Saso’s handler Sterling Sports Management.


But the one event Saso is focusing on this early is the US Women's Open on June 2-5 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.


 










 









