^

Headlines

Romualdez camp: No special treatment, only due process

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 7, 2026 | 5:32pm
Romualdez camp: No special treatment, only due process
Then-speaker of the House Martin Romualdez wields the gavel as he confirms the impeachment vote of Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives building in Quezon City, Metro Manila on February 5, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa, file

MANILA, Philippines — Former House speaker Martin Romualdez will face the plunder allegations against him over the flood-control corruption scandal, his camp said Monday, while insisting that his liability should be determined by evidence presented in court.

"We respect the courts and the legal process. Representative Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez will face the allegations against him in accordance with law," his legal counsel and spokesperson Ade Fajardo said in a statement September 7.

Earlier Monday, the Office of the Ombudsman filed a plunder case against Romualdez, former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and two others over their alleged involvement in a scheme to divert funds intended for flood-control projects.

The case was filed days after former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan was released from detention after being dropped as an accused in a separate plunder and graft case. The Ombudsman has said Bonoan may testify as a state witness in other flood-control cases.

Fajardo said Romualdez's criminal liability should be determined through the court process.

"We recognize the public interest surrounding this case. But ultimately, criminal liability must be determined by the evidence presented in court, under the rules and safeguards of our justice system," Fajardo said.

Romualdez's lawyer also said his client is asking for "no special treatment," but only for his side to undergo the "same due process and fair hearing."

CORRUPTION SCANDAL

FLOOD CONTROL PROJECT

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China state media revives 'manufactured' Batanes claim

China state media revives 'manufactured' Batanes claim

10 hours ago
Chinese state media again questioned Philippine sovereignty over its northernmost province.
Headlines
fbtw
Special provision eyed on secret funds in 2027 budget

Special provision eyed on secret funds in 2027 budget

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Senate is eyeing a special provision in the 2027 national budget to ensure transparency and the proper use of confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
No VP Sara mugshots? Ridon hits &lsquo;special treatment&rsquo;

No VP Sara mugshots? Ridon hits ‘special treatment’

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Unlike ordinary people and other politicians who have been charged with criminal cases, Vice President Sara Duterte did not...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara decries police &lsquo;surveillance&rsquo;

VP Sara decries police ‘surveillance’

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte cried political harassment anew, this time over her grave threats case and the subsequent arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
VP&rsquo;s arrest has no effect on impeachment trial &ndash; Gatchalian

VP’s arrest has no effect on impeachment trial – Gatchalian

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The recent arrest warrant issued against Vice President Sara Duterte will have no bearing on the ongoing Senate impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuel prices to surge Sept. 8 as Middle East tensions intensify

Fuel prices to surge Sept. 8 as Middle East tensions intensify

By Renalyn Ramirez | 3 hours ago
Fuel prices rise by as much as P5.58 per liter Tuesday
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman files plunder case vs Romualdez over flood-control scandal

Ombudsman files plunder case vs Romualdez over flood-control scandal

By Renalyn Ramirez | 6 hours ago
(2nd update) Flood-control case against the former speaker reaches anti-graft court.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla: Sara Duterte camp sought 'drama' with handcuff, jail photos

Remulla: Sara Duterte camp sought 'drama' with handcuff, jail photos

By Renalyn Ramirez | 6 hours ago
Police say her security group asked where she could be held before bail was posted.
Headlines
fbtw
'Big difference': Liberal Party rejects Sara's Ninoy Aquino comparison

'Big difference': Liberal Party rejects Sara's Ninoy Aquino comparison

6 hours ago
Party says Aquino returned to fight dictatorship, not avoid accountability.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with