Romualdez camp: No special treatment, only due process

Then-speaker of the House Martin Romualdez wields the gavel as he confirms the impeachment vote of Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives building in Quezon City, Metro Manila on February 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Former House speaker Martin Romualdez will face the plunder allegations against him over the flood-control corruption scandal, his camp said Monday, while insisting that his liability should be determined by evidence presented in court.

"We respect the courts and the legal process. Representative Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez will face the allegations against him in accordance with law," his legal counsel and spokesperson Ade Fajardo said in a statement September 7.

Earlier Monday, the Office of the Ombudsman filed a plunder case against Romualdez, former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and two others over their alleged involvement in a scheme to divert funds intended for flood-control projects.

The case was filed days after former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan was released from detention after being dropped as an accused in a separate plunder and graft case. The Ombudsman has said Bonoan may testify as a state witness in other flood-control cases.

Fajardo said Romualdez's criminal liability should be determined through the court process.

"We recognize the public interest surrounding this case. But ultimately, criminal liability must be determined by the evidence presented in court, under the rules and safeguards of our justice system," Fajardo said.

Romualdez's lawyer also said his client is asking for "no special treatment," but only for his side to undergo the "same due process and fair hearing."