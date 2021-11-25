




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
F2 Logistics claim maiden Champions League crown
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 6:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
F2 Logistics claim maiden Champions League crown
F2 Logistics
Twitter  /  Volleyball Philippines
                        

                        
LIPA CITY – F2 Logistics capped off a perfect title run in the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 win over Chery Tiggo Thursday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.



Flashing the same brilliance like they never left, the Cargo Movers ran through the six-team competition without dropping a single set for a roaring return in Philippine volleyball action after almost two years.





Kalei Mau fired 16 markers with Majoy Baron (9), Aby Maraño (8) and Kim Kianna Dy (6) throwing in solid help as the decorated Cargo Movers added another feather to their cap.



“We did not expect this (dominant showing) given a short preparation time but our familiarity and chemistry may have spelled the difference. That worked as our advantage,” said coach Ramil de Jesus, whose wards last played in March 2020.



Dy was hailed as the first PNVF Champions League Most Valuable Player due to her consistent performance in the five-day, single-round robin tilt plus a Best Opposite Spiker citation.



Iris Tolenada (Best Setter), Dawn Macandili (Best Libero) and Maraño (First Best Middle Blocker) also captured individual awards for F2.



Petro Gazz’s Ces Molina (First Best Outside Hitter), Chery Tiggo’s Dindin Santiago-Manabat (Second Best Outside Hitter) and Maika Ortiz (Second Best Middle Blocker) were the other awardees.



Santiago-Manabat’s 17 points went for naught for the Crossovers, who fell short in their bid for a second straight title after ruling the first pro season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in Ilocos Norte this year. 



Earlier, vengeful Petro Gazz vented its ire on Tuguegarao Perlas with a 25-11, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20 victory to salvage the bronze medal after absorbing a shocking upset loss against California Precision Sports the other day.



Ria Meneses (19), Ces Molina (14), Grethcel Soltones (11) and Jessey De Leon (10) connived in a balanced attack for the Angels (2-3), who claimed their second bronze medal this year after also finishing third in the PVL.



Tuguegarao Perlas settled for fourth place with a 2-3 slate while CPS (2-3) and Baguio (0-5) wound up at fifth and sixth, respectively.



