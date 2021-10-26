




































































 




   

   









Tier One Entertainment announces expansion to Japan
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 8:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
To launch new idol group featuring four international talents



MANILA, Philippines – Tier One Entertainment, the gaming and esports entertainment pioneer and leader in Southeast Asia, announced its first foray outside the region by expanding its footprint to Japan. 



The expansion is part of Tier One Entertainment’s strategic move when it signed an investment deal with its investors, KAYAC, a Japan-based internet firm, and Warner Music Group, a global media company that has a strong market presence in Japan.



Along with its plans to discover the hottest up-and-coming local talents to sign and develop, Tier One Entertainment is debuting its first idol group in Japan to delight Japanese and global fans. 



These four multi-talented individuals are set to redefine what it means to be an influencer and content creator who challenges the status quo. The idol group will be a new breed of Tier One talents who will elevate the level of content creation to new heights, delighting fans across the globe. The first member was announced by the company, with details shared by its Chief Executive Officer, Tryke Gutierrez, during the official launch livestream on October 8. Multi-talented model and cosplayer Harry "har_fie" Field will be the first member of “Project 4,” the unofficial name of the idol group. The rest of the members will be revealed in a series of promotions that Tier One Entertainment will launch in the next couple of months.



With the company strategically positioned at the intersection of content creation, media properties, and esports, the launch of the new idol group comes along with its vision of bringing gaming to the mainstream. 



“Japan is a country with a long history both in gaming and innovation in multimedia. With over 57% of its population being gamers, there’s a big opportunity for us to grow our brand. Tier One is bringing our brand of entertainment to the Japanese gaming industry. Our goal is to gather a core team and build an initial roster of content creators that will elevate esports and video games in Japan in ways the country has never experienced before,” Tryke Gutierrez, CEO & Co-founder, Tier One Entertainment, said. 



“Japan has always been my second home and is a country that's really close to my heart. As gaming, esports, anime and toys become more and more part of a gamer’s day-to-day life, I truly believe that Tier One has to set foot in Tokyo, the mecca of geek culture. This is an exciting time for us and we can't wait to see what we can do in Japan and the esports and gaming space there for the years to come.“ he added.



“Through Tier One I was able to further share my passion for video games. Now with our Japan expansion, I get to work closely with another one of my great loves: Japanese culture. Not only are we signing new talents for the Japanese market, but we're also going to debut our idol group, which will be Tier One's greatest expression of cutting-edge style to date. That makes me very excited,” said Alodia Gosiengfiao, Co-founder, Tier One Entertainment.



Moreover, the gaming and esports company also looks to find those who are willing to join its mission in bringing esports and gaming to the mainstream as it opens its office in Japan this year.



"We are thrilled that Tier One Entertainment is bringing the enormous momentum of the SEA gaming scene to Japan as its first foray outside its territory. Our collaboration will allow us to forge unique kinds of gaming entertainment to audiences in Japan and other key markets in Asia,” Daisuke Yanasawa, Chief Executive Officer, KAYAC said.



Founded in 2017, Tier One Entertainment is one of the largest gaming and esports entertainment companies in Southeast Asia, housing 1000+ talents with a combined following of 120+ Million on Facebook, 23.5 Million on YouTube, 11.8 Million on Instagram, and 9.1 Million on Tiktok. It aims to revolutionize the esports landscape in Asia by developing truly talented, top-caliber personalities and connecting them to brands and the gaming audience. Tier One Entertainment is a Singapore-registered entity and is currently operational in the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

