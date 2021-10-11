Ginebra fans, philatelists rejoice

Ginebra San Miguel fans and stamp collectors have reason to celebrate. On Oct. 16, the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) is releasing a collectible set of eight stamps bearing the image of Robert Jaworski to launch the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines as a republic. The limited edition stamps will be the first in a series honoring “living legends” who served as inspirations to the Filipino people. Most recently, PhilPost was also in the news for paying homage to the country’s medalists in this Tokyo Olympics.

“The 75th is actually a product of our Hatid Malasakit program of the President, to innovate and modernize the Philippine Postal Office,” explains Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio. “Innovating the product is in the stamps. It’s high time that we give honor and respect to the people behind our 75 years as a republic, in all aspects of our culture.”

Believe it or not, the Philippines does have a lengthy history in sports philately. The country issued the world’s first basketball stamp in 1932, four years before the sport even made it into the Olympic Games. This was also part of the push of the American leaders in the country to promote the sport, which they had introduced through the educational system. Over the years, big international sporting events have earned a permanent place in Philippine stamp collecting, like the 23rd Southeast Asian Games which were held in the country in 2005. That collection included logos, participating countries’ flags, dozens of sports, and the country’s first-ever personalized stamps.

Jaworski is perhaps the most fitting local sports figure to start the commemorative series. He successfully transitioned from college to the national team to the MICAA, and was a pioneer in the PBA. He was a league MVP, a multiple All-Star, and an important part of the Crispa-Toyota rivalry. He became the world’s oldest active pro player, and coached the world’s first all-professional basketball team in an international amateur competition in 1990. He’s the PBA’s logo, its ambassador, and the symbol for its most popular franchise.

The best thing about postage stamps is that, technically, they never expire. As long as they can be validated as authentic, they can be used, only limited by the value printed on their faces. In fact, postage rates are actually going up internationally. And there will always be collectors who consider stamps functional art that generally increases in value. This new series will definitely be a rare, valuable collectible in years to come.