Ginebra fans, philatelists rejoice

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
Ginebra San Miguel fans and stamp collectors have reason to celebrate. On Oct. 16, the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) is releasing a collectible set of eight stamps bearing the image of Robert Jaworski to launch the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines as a republic. The limited edition stamps will be the first in a series honoring “living legends” who served as inspirations to the Filipino people. Most recently, PhilPost was also in the news for paying homage to the country’s medalists in this Tokyo Olympics.



“The 75th is actually a product of our Hatid Malasakit program of the President, to innovate and modernize the Philippine Postal Office,” explains Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio. “Innovating the product is in the stamps. It’s high time that we give honor and respect to the people behind our 75 years as a republic, in all aspects of our culture.”



Believe it or not, the Philippines does have a lengthy history in sports philately. The country issued the world’s first basketball stamp in 1932, four years before the sport even made it into the Olympic Games. This was also part of the push of the American leaders in the country to promote the sport, which they had introduced through the educational system. Over the years, big international sporting events have earned a permanent place in Philippine stamp collecting, like the 23rd Southeast Asian Games which were held in the country in 2005. That collection included logos, participating countries’ flags, dozens of sports, and the country’s first-ever personalized stamps.



Postage is the price you pay for sending letters, cards and other items that are legal to ship. Even though electronic messaging and e-mail have taken the place of much traditional mail, there are still many important transactions and legal or medical documents that require a physical copy to be routed from place to place. Registered mail is also a good, cost-efficient way to guarantee that a letter or package will arrive at its intended destination, if you’re not really in a hurry. In many countries, registered mail is a legally required means of sending notices and other paperwork. Besides, digital copies and other items printed on thermal paper can easily be obliterated. And hand-written letters seem to carry more of an impact.



Jaworski is perhaps the most fitting local sports figure to start the commemorative series. He successfully transitioned from college to the national team to the MICAA, and was a pioneer in the PBA. He was a league MVP, a multiple All-Star, and an important part of the Crispa-Toyota rivalry. He became the world’s oldest active pro player, and coached the world’s first all-professional basketball team in an international amateur competition in 1990. He’s the PBA’s logo, its ambassador, and the symbol for its most popular franchise.



The best thing about postage stamps is that, technically, they never expire. As long as they can be validated as authentic, they can be used, only limited by the value printed on their faces. In fact, postage rates are actually going up internationally. And there will always be collectors who consider stamps functional art that generally increases in value. This new series will definitely be a rare, valuable collectible in years to come.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old, competing in only her second major tournament since joining the national team, set the highest-ever score...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Beermen steamroll Tropang Giga as Erram goes to sickbay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen steamroll Tropang Giga as Erram goes to sickbay


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from absorbing their own blowout loss in Game Three, SMB bounced back tremendously to deadlock the series at 2-2.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Thirdy Ravena's San-En survives Kobe Paras, Niigata comeback bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy Ravena's San-En survives Kobe Paras, Niigata comeback bid


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ravena thus drew his matchup with former collegiate rival Kobe Paras who plays for Niigata, 1-1.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez wins as US Open champ Raducanu crashes at Indian Wells


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Her first competition since the US Open Final, Fernandez showed no rust in her second round match up against the French ...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Hotshots on cusp of finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots on cusp of finals


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia reasserted itself against injury-hit rival Meralco yesterday in Bacolor, Pampanga, 81-69, to plant its foot on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Saso in contention after firing four-under 67
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso in contention after firing four-under 67


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine pride Yuka Saso put herself in striking position as she vaulted into joint second with a four-under-par 67 in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Thirdy, Kobe split matches; Animam fires 29 in Serbia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy, Kobe split matches; Animam fires 29 in Serbia


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirdy Ravena got back at Kobe Paras as the San-en NeoPhoenix escaped past the Niigata Albirex BB, 85-82, in the Japan B....

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Olympic boxers back for SEA Games
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 October 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
ABAP head coach Don Abnett said yesterday he's 100 percent sure the country's four Tokyo Olympic boxers will be back in the ring to go for gold at the SEA Games in Vietnam in May but at the moment, he's...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Magnolia holds off Bolts comeback to move on cusp of Philippine Cup finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia holds off Bolts comeback to move on cusp of Philippine Cup finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mark Barroca shot a dagger three-pointer with 2:12 left in the game to put one foot in for Magnolia in the finals as they...

                                                         


      

         

            
