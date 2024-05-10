^

Sports

Jema Galanza grateful for chance to thrive with sister Mafe in Creamline

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 8:38am
Jema Galanza grateful for chance to thrive with sister Mafe in Creamline
Sisters Mafe (left) and Jema Galanza of Creamline.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – For an athlete, there’s nothing sweeter than winning championships and gold medals. But for Jema Galanza, everything has been all the more rewarding as she has ended up sharing the glory with family — literally — in the Creamline Cool Smashers.

As they moved on the cusp of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference title on Thursday, Jema relished being able to share the journey with her younger sister Mafe who also plays for the Cool Smashers.

Having already won one championship together last year, Jema beamed with pride as Mafe continued her journey with Creamline.

“Sobrang happy na. Doon sa first day niya sa Creamline hanggang ngayon sobrang laki na ng in-improve niya and ang saya lang na pag nag ce-celebrate ako, nandoon siya,” an emotional Jema said. 

“Sobrang nakaka-proud lang — parang naiiyak ka sa tuwa kasi grabe na yung grinow niya dito sa Creamline,” she added.

In their four-set win over Choco Mucho in Game 1, Mafe was subbed in for the three sets that Creamline won — only sitting out the opening set. Though still moving behind main setter Kyle Negrito, the younger Galanza was able to provide quality plays for head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Knowing the depth of the Creamline bench, Jema couldn’t help but also be grateful for the trust that the team bestowed on her young sister.

“Thankful din ako kay coach na binigyan niya ng chance si Mafe and binibigyan din niya ng tiwala sa game,” she said.

Still, there’s more work to be done for both Jema and Mafe should they want their second title as sisters. And for the older of the two, it’s all going to boil down to sticking to Creamline’s system.

“Ako basta nagstick kami sa sistema namin and yun nga sabi ni coach [Sherwin], teamwork talaga. Alam kong kakayanin namin, hindi madali pero paghihirapan namin,” she said.

Game 2 of the PVL All-Filipino Conference is on Sunday, May 12, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

JEMA GALANZA

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
