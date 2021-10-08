Pogoy, TNT blast Beermen to regain lead in PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines — No more late-game meltdown this time for the TNT Tropang Giga.

Led by RR Pogoy, TNT has taken back the series lead against the San Miguel Beermen after winning Game Three, 115-98, of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Friday.

After giving up twin-digit leads in both Games One and Two, the Tropang Giga made sure to deny the Beermen any chance of a comeback this time to take the 2-1 advantage.

An 11-0 run to begin the game pushed TNT ahead and they didn't look back for the rest of the game for the wire-to-wire victory.

At their most dominant, TNT held a 25-point advantage.

Despite efforts from Terrence Romeo and CJ Perez to keep their team within striking distance, TNT's stingy defense that caused a whopping 24 turnovers, doomed SMB.

All startes finished in double digit scoring for TNT, with Pogoy leading the pack with 26 points. He also had four steals to contribute on the defensive end.

Rookie Mikey Williams shone with 20 markers, five rebounds and five assists.

Poy Erram tallied a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds while Troy Rosario chipped in 14 markers.

Romeo paced the Beermen with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the losing effort.

Game Four is on Sunday.