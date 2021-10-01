








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Marcial gets Chooks in his corner for grassroots program, pro career
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 1, 2021 | 10:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Eumir Marcial (L) received his own Chooks-to-Go store in Zamboanga City, presented to him by 1996 Atlanta Olympics silver medalist Onyok Velasco
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial received a huge boost from sports man Ronald Mascarinas and his company Chooks-to-Go during his homecoming in Zamboanga earlier this week.



Not only did the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist receive his own Chooks-to-Go store, he also got support for his dream to create a grassroots boxing program in his home province.



The 25-year-old aims to create a program that will help identify, groom and develop the next big thing in boxing.



"We all know the story of our boxers like Onyok [Velasco], Manny [Pacquiao] and Eumir — all stories of dreamers who grew up in poverty and were able to achieve their dreams through boxing," said Mascariñas.



"Now that Eumir is in the position he is in, he wants to give back by not just inspiring Zamboanga's youth but also giving them a path to achieve their dreams. And we are here to support his cause and find the next great Filipino boxer," he continued.



Marcial couldn't help but express his thanks to the sportsman after making his dream closer to reality.



"Dahil sa inyo, matutupad na ‘yung pangarap ko hindi lamang para sa sarili ko kung hindi para sa mga kabataan na gusto ring makaabot sa mga pangarap nila ngunit kapos sila sa suporta para makarating sila doon," said Marcial.



Chooks-to-Go also pledged to support the Olympian's professional boxing career.



"With our support for his professional career, Marcial will no longer have to worry about anything else besides to train hard and put on a show during fight night," said Mascariñas.



The support was greatly appreciated by the Zamboanga native.



"Hindi ko ine-expect ‘yung sorpresa na binigay niyo sa akin, talagang napaiyak ako. Hindi namin ine-expect ‘yung biyaya na binibigay niyo sa akin," said Marcial.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

