Real racing action is back with GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge

MANILA, Philippines — After a year, GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge marks the comeback of adrenaline-filled physical races that open doors to aspiring racers all over the country made possible by Tuason Racing.

Presented by Phoenix Fuels, GITI-Tires, powered by PLDT Home and supported by Family Mart, Limitless and Brembo, GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge’s race dates will start on September 25 and 26 for Round 1 and December 4 and 5 for Round 2.

To ensure safety among racers, staff and guests, certain protocols has to be followed upon entering Clark International Speedway.

Crews and Drivers are required to be tested for COVID-19 swab test before going to the track, and its validity must be 72 hours before the event. A number of crew will only be allowed on the event: 2 mechanics, 1 driver and 2 driver guests.

Results must be given to the secretariat prior to the crew or participant’s arrival.

Fans and spectators can watch thru race challenge broadcasts on these dates: first round’s Race 1 and 2 will be aired on October 20 and Race 3 and 4 will be on October 27, which will air on Tuason Racing’s Facebook page.

GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge participants will battle it out at Clark International Speedway, and will get a chance to show off their potential as the new breed of champion racers.

Two racing classes are available for the public: The Promotional Class is for professional racers, who had pro experience in the racing and the AM class which are for aspiring racers who has no experience on racing on track.

Notable drivers to watch out for are Growl Thule Racing’s Jussi Hoikka, a staple and top contender from 2019’s GITI-Formula V1 Challenge, Phoenix Pulse Racing Team and 2020 National Karter Of The Year Joaquin Garrido, Formula V1 AM Class 2019 Champion Red Diwa, Phoenix Pulse Racing Team and the only female driver on the roster, Aira Medrano. This also marks the comeback of Obengers Racing Team’s Daniel Miranda.

