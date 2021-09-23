








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Real racing action is back with GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 9:45am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Real racing action is back with GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge
GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge’s race dates will start on September 25 and 26 for Round 1 and December 4 and 5 for Round 2.
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After a year, GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge marks the comeback of adrenaline-filled physical races that open doors to aspiring racers all over the country made possible by Tuason Racing.



Presented by Phoenix Fuels, GITI-Tires, powered by PLDT Home and supported by Family Mart, Limitless and Brembo, GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge’s race dates will start on September 25 and 26 for Round 1 and December 4 and 5 for Round 2.



To ensure safety among racers, staff and guests, certain protocols has to be followed upon entering Clark International Speedway.



Crews and Drivers are required to be tested for COVID-19 swab test before going to the track, and its validity must be 72 hours before the event. A number of  crew will only be allowed on the event: 2 mechanics, 1 driver and 2 driver guests.



Results must be given to the secretariat prior to the crew or participant’s arrival.



Fans and spectators can watch thru race challenge broadcasts on these dates: first round’s Race 1 and 2 will be aired on October 20 and Race 3 and 4 will be on October 27, which will air on Tuason Racing’s Facebook page.



GITI-Formula V1 Race Challenge participants will battle it out at Clark International Speedway, and will get a chance to show off their potential as the new breed of champion racers.



Two racing classes are available for the public: The Promotional Class is for professional racers, who had pro experience in the racing and the AM class which are for aspiring racers who has no experience on racing on track.



Notable drivers to watch out for are Growl Thule Racing’s Jussi Hoikka, a staple and top contender from 2019’s GITI-Formula V1 Challenge, Phoenix Pulse Racing Team and 2020 National Karter Of The Year Joaquin Garrido, Formula V1 AM Class 2019 Champion Red Diwa, Phoenix Pulse Racing Team and the only female driver on the roster, Aira Medrano. This also marks the comeback of Obengers Racing Team’s Daniel Miranda.



Get ready for a riveting, adrenaline-fueled racing action and catch it on Tuason Racing’s Facebook page facebook.com/tuasonracing and Instagram account.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TUASON RACING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tragedy won’t deter Barredo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This year, the Philippines participated in its eighth Paralympics in Tokyo and would’ve been represented by six athletes in powerlifting, taekwondo, athletics and swimming.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Hidilyn Diaz in Asian indoor and martial arts tiff after weightlifting gets boot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will try to surpass, if not duplicate, its two-gold medal performance in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why the Sixers should be wary of letting Ben Simmons go


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons has asked out of the Philadelphia 76ers in what has become a highly toxic situation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from next month's rescheduled ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medalists Marcial, Diaz give back through community pantry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medalists Marcial, Diaz give back through community pantry


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Together with Chooks-to-Go and members of the Philippine Air Force, Marcial and Diaz set up the pantry in Bagumbayan where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CJ Perez seeks consistency for Beermen heading to playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CJ Perez seeks consistency for Beermen heading to playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Though good enough to clinch a spot in the best-of-three quarterfinals, game-to-game stability has been elusive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Murray into first ATP quarterfinal in two years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Murray into first ATP quarterfinal in two years


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former World No. 1 Andy Murray reached his first ATP quarterfinal in two years on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) with a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bolts nail second spot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bolts nail second spot


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco sealed its highest seeding in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs as it clinched second spot with a 104-101 victory over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas belles face giants in FIBA Asia Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas belles face giants in FIBA Asia Cup


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bevy of international stars and aces including WNBA standouts from powerhouse rivals await Gilas Pilipinas women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals draw Thais as Suzuki Cup rivals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals draw Thais as Suzuki Cup rivals


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will once again cross paths with nemesis Thailand in the pandemic-delayed 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup set to blast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with