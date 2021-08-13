Green sees limited minutes as Raptors humble Rockets in Summer League

MANILA, Philippines — Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets were faced with a humbling defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in their third game of the NBA Summer League, 92-76, in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After winning their first two assignments in the pocket tournament, the Rockets were handed their first defeat via blowout fashion.

Fil-Am guard Green played limited minutes as he only saw 12 minutes of action in a game where the Rockets were stuck playing catch up to a double-digit lead for most of the 40 minutes of play.

Green still had 13 points for Houston, though, behind leading team scorer Josh Christopher who had 14.

The Raptors only had a four-point advantage over the Rockets after the first salvo, 23-19, but a second quarter where they outscored Houston, 27-16, blew the game wide open.

Three different Toronto players finished in double-digit scoring led by Ismail Wainright and Precious Achiuwa who had 20 and 19 points, respectively.

The Rockets and the Raptors thus have identical 2-1 records in the pocket tournament.

Green and the Rockets play their next game on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) against the Orlando Magic.