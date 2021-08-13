








































































 




   







   















Jimmy Alapag meets Erik Spoelstra in Las Vegas Summer League
Jimmy Alapag (L) poses with Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (C) and EASL Head of Philippines Banjo Albano
Jimmy Alapag meets Erik Spoelstra in Las Vegas Summer League

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 9:36am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Coach Jimmy Alapag was able to rub shoulders with Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) during his time in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.



Alapag, who is part of the Summer League coaching staff for the Sacramento Kings, posed for a photo with Spoelstra where they were joined by East Asia Super League Head of Philippines Banjo Albano.






"Fil-Am Hoops Royalty," Albano wrote as a caption on the photo.



Alapag is currently with Sacramento for his second stint as an assistant tactician in the Summer League. He first got the job in 2019.



The former San Miguel Alab Pilipinas head coach is trying to find his way into the NBA as a tenured assistant coach.



The Kings are currently 2-0 in the Summer League where Alapag is handling the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Alex, and NBA G League Ignite's Princepal Singh in the roster.



Alapag and his family moved back to the US in 2020 where the former national team stalwart is seeking to fulfill his dream of coaching in the NBA.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

