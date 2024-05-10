^

Cavs rout Celtics to square up series at 1-1

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 10:19am
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 09: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics defends Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Cleveland Cavaliers tied the Eastern Conference semifinals after obliterating the Boston Celtics, 118-94, in Game 2 at the TD Garden in Boston Friday morning (Manila time.)

The Cavaliers evened the best-of-seven series to a 1-1 stalemate going into Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

Donovan Mitchell carried the load for Cleveland with 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, making five of his seven 3-pointers.

Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert backstopped with 21 markers apiece.

With the two teams tied at 54 at the half, the fourth-seeded East team erupted in the second half, led by Mitchell who scored 23 in the final two quarters.

After an and-one play by Jaylen Brown towed Boston to a one-point disadvantage, 63-64, the Cavaliers unleashed a 22-9 run to go up by 14, 86-72, capped by a triple by Mitchell.

This was enough separation as Cleveland continued its hot shooting while the Celtics turned ice cold.

The lead grew to as much as 29 late, 118-89, with a pullup jumper by Marcus Morris with 1:41 to go.

Darius Garland poured in 14 markers, seven boards and four dimes, while Isaac Okoro and Max Strus chipped in 12 each.

Jayson Tatum paced Boston with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists, with Brown seconding the effort with 19 and four.

Game 3 will be on Sunday morning (Manila time) in Ohio.

