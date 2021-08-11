Jalen Green's Rockets drub No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, Pistons

MANILA, Philippines — 2021 NBA Draft No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green took the win in his first matchup with top pick Cade Cunningham, leading the Houston Rockets to a 111-91 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Green, whose mother traces her roots to Ilocos Sur, had a game-high 25 points for Houston who are now 2-0 in the pocket tournament.

Though Cunningham had some highlight plays at the expense of the NBA G League Ignite alumni, including a dribble move that sent Green stumbling the other way to leave Cunningham open for the three, it was ultimately Green who got the last laugh.

Cade Cunningham caught Jalen Green with the dribble move and three ????



???? @NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/Bdkf2qMbr0 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 11, 2021

A second quarter where Houston outscored Detroit, 30-15, proved to be the turning point for Green and the Rockets.

Though the Pistons tried to get back in the game, the Rockets were able to hold on comfortably to the lead.

Apart from his 25 markers, Green also had three assists, five rebounds, and a steal to an efficient night where he was +17 on the plus-minus.

Cunningham, for his part, had 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block.

The Oklahoma State alumni though, was -8 in the plus-minus column.

Alperen Sengun played back up to Green's offense with 21 markers of his own.

In his first game in the Summer League, Green dropped 23 points in the Rockets' 84-76 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday (Monday in Manila).

The Houston Rockets go up against the Toronto Raptors next on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).