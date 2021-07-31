Hidilyn Diaz upbeat on future of 'heir' Elreen Ando

MANILA, Philippines — There is growing optimism for up-and-coming Filipino weightlifter Elreen Ando after her Olympics debut in Tokyo.

Though missing out on a podium finish in the 64kg event, Ando ended up with personal bests in the quadrennial event — a sign of greater things to come.

With Ando being pegged as "heir" to Hidilyn Diaz, the gold medalist expressed confidence in Ando's continued development to a champion lifter.

"Nakita ko si Ando, determinado siyang atleta at alam kong marami siyang natutunan nung Olympics," said Diaz on her guesting on Ted Failon and DJ ChaCha earlier this week.

"First experience niya at alam kong next Paris Olympics magq-qualify siya [ulit]," she added.

Diaz herself needed three tries in the Olympiad before clinching her first medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she took the silver medal.

With a result as good as Ando's in just her first appearance, Diaz is optimistic in the 22-year-old's future.

"Alam kong gagawin niyang lahat para manalo para sa Pilipinas," said Diaz.