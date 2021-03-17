Olympics-bound Irish Magno laments allowance delay

MANILA, Philippines — With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, Olympians should be zeroed in on their preparations for the Summer Games.

But with financial concerns on her mind, Tokyo qualifier and boxer Irish Magno hasn't been able to keep herself focused on her training.

Magno took to social media to lament her worries, particularly about her family in the province, with their allowance from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) delayed.

"Ang hirap magfocus para sa paghahanda ko sa Olympics kung alam mong yung pamilya mo sa probinsya halos walang makain," wrote the pug on a Facebook post where she is seen looking on a window.

"Masakit lang isipin lalo na't ikaw lang inaasahan nila. Two months na walang allowance. Yan lang po inaasahan naming mga atleta. Sana magkaroon na," she continued.

Magno and the rest of the national boxing team have yet to receive their allowances since January this year.

She and her teammates are in Thailand for training camp after leaving the Olympics training bubble in Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.