Go Negosyo brings Trabaho at Negosyo program to La Union

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners and job seekers braved inclement weather to attend Go Negosyo’s Trabaho at Negosyo event at SM City La Union on September 12.

The participants availed themselves of free job matching services and entrepreneurship mentoring provided by Go Negosyo and its partners from the public and private sectors.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said more Trabaho at Negosyo events will be held nationwide as the Philippines chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.

“This will help bring the vision of inclusive prosperity in ASEAN to more Filipinos nationwide,” Concepcion said.

The nationwide program provides free entrepreneurship mentoring and job fair services in urban areas across the Philippines, connecting job seekers with employment opportunities while giving entrepreneurs access to business guidance.

The La Union event was held with the participation of local government officials, business groups and private-sector partners.

Among those who joined the event were La Union Governor Mario Eduardo Ortega, Provincial Administrator Ramon Torres, Department of Trade and Industry La Union Acting Provincial Director Victoria Ordoño, and La Union Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Anne Maureen Tan.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan members Eulogio Clarence Martin De Guzman III, Miguel Corleone Magsaysay, Kristine Sibuma and Maria Rosario Eufrosina Nisce also attended the event.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs who took part included Plato Wraps CEO Kamela Seen and But First, Coffee founder and CEO and content creator Anna Isabelle Magalona-Go.

SM City La Union Mall Manager Drake Lim was also present.

The next Trabaho at Negosyo event is scheduled for October 24 in Iligan City in Northern Mindanao.