Ex-Brave champ Stephen Loman seeks new challenges, joins ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — After ruling the bantamweight division of the Brave Combat Federation, Stephen Loman is hoping to widen his horizons as he signed with ONE Championship.

Having defended his crown four times with Brave CF, Loman now wants to conquer new challenges.

Speaking to Philstar.com, the fighter out of famed Baguio stable Team Lakay explained his thought process in leaving his former promotion.

"Naisip ko na its a big opportunity for me na sumali sa big promotion, a promotion like ONE... Talagang motivated po ako na makasali rito and I'm very happy," said Loman.

"Naisip ko talaga na bilang isang champion sa Brave, at undefeated pa, gusto kong lumipat dito para I will test my skill din and I will prove myself," he continued.

Loman was one of Brave CF's top fighters, having been the promotion's longest reigning champion before vacating his throne earlier this year to transfer to ONE Championship.

In his six bouts with Brave, Loman didn't even experience a taste of defeat.

Despite his success, the Team Lakay fighter approaches his looming ONE Championship debut with the utmost vigilance.

Knowing how stacked the Singapore promotion's bantamweight division is, that is if thats where he lands, Loman doesn't expect anything easy.

"Pagdating ko dito sa ONE, ineexpect ko na may opponents ako na mas magaling pa kesa sa akin," said Loman.

"Ineexpect ko na magagaling yung mga susunod kong kalaban. Pagbubutihin ko lang din sa akin sa training, lalong lalo na sa laban," he added.

If he gets to fight in the bantamweight division, Loman will be faced with powerhouses like Brazil's Bibiano Fernandez, John Lineker and Loman's stablemate Kevin Belingon.