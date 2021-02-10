Ex-Brave CF champ Stephen Loman joins ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Former Brave CF Bantamweight World Champion Stephen Loman has jumped ship and signed with Singapore promotion ONE Championship.

Loman, training out of famed Baguio stable Team Lakay, recently vacated his throne earlier this year in order to "seek a new platform".

Loman was Brave's longest reigning champion before he stepped down.

No less than Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao confirmed Loman's transfer to ONE Championship where he joins many of his fellow Team Lakay wards.

"Stephen Loman is one of the best fighters in the Philippines. His all-around skills will be on full display in ONE Championship," said Sangiao.

"It's an overwhelming opportunity, but I'm excited to join my Team Lakay brothers in the biggest martial arts organization in the world," said Loman.

Loman joins a stacked Team Lakay roster in the Singapore promotion including reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio and former World Champions Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario.

Details of Loman's ONE Championship debut have yet to be announced, but he is expected to see action later this year.