ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Ex-Brave CF champ Stephen Loman joins ONE Championship
Stephen Loman
Instagram

Ex-Brave CF champ Stephen Loman joins ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Brave CF Bantamweight World Champion Stephen Loman has jumped ship and signed with Singapore promotion ONE Championship.

Loman, training out of famed Baguio stable Team Lakay, recently vacated his throne earlier this year in order to "seek a new platform".

Loman was Brave's longest reigning champion before he stepped down.

No less than Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao confirmed Loman's transfer to ONE Championship where he joins many of his fellow Team Lakay wards.

"Stephen Loman is one of the best fighters in the Philippines. His all-around skills will be on full display in ONE Championship," said Sangiao.

"It's an overwhelming opportunity, but I'm excited to join my Team Lakay brothers in the biggest martial arts organization in the world," said Loman.

Loman joins a stacked Team Lakay roster in the Singapore promotion including reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio and former World Champions Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario.

Details of Loman's ONE Championship debut have yet to be announced, but he is expected to see action later this year.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Superliga will continue, says league chairman
Superliga will continue, says league chairman
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
In the wake of the departure of the PLDT and Cignal squads from the Philippine Superliga, Philstar.com touched-base with its...
Sports
fbfb
Geographical anomaly
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 10, 2021 - 12:00am
In qualifying for 5x5 basketball in the Tokyo Olympics, the seven best teams from five continents out of the previous FIBA World Cup gained automatic tickets.
Sports
fbfb
Razon gives Philippine athletes free vaccine
By Joey Villar | February 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Thanks to business tycoon Enrique Razon, Filipino athletes gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics will get free COVID-19 vaccines.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
Gilas-bound Sotto shares vast improvement in basketball after US stay
By Luisa Morales | 52 minutes ago
Raring to join Gilas Pilipinas in training in preparation for the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later...
Sports
fbfb
New volleyball group sets sights on forming national team
New volleyball group sets sights on forming national team
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. on Tuesday bared plans of forming the national team seeing action in the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Pacquiao says he has started training for next fight
Pacquiao says he has started training for next fight
By Dino Maragay | A few seconds ago
Without giving specifics of his next fight, Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday announced he has began training, eager to resume his...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala outlasts Romanian foe in $25K pro tourney in France
Alex Eala outlasts Romanian foe in $25K pro tourney in France
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 15-year-old had to grind out a three-set thriller against Paar that lasted two hours and 18 minutes to move to the Round...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoys on top of Mobile Legends world
Pinoys on top of Mobile Legends world
11 hours ago
Bren Esports took a scary roller-coaster ride to rule the Mobile Legends M2 World Championships in Singapore last month, staving...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas taking &lsquo;right step&rsquo;
Gilas taking ‘right step’
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
NLEX coach Yeng Guiao welcomed the planned participation of Gilas Pilipinas in the coming PBA Philippine Cup as a guest ...
Sports
fbfb
Newly-formed PNVFI gets ball rolling
Newly-formed PNVFI gets ball rolling
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. yesterday bared plans of forming the national team seeing action in the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with