Thirdy Ravena
Japan B. League
Thirdy Ravena struggles vs Tokyo as San-En continues slump
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPheonix were virtually shut down by Japan B. League champion Alvark Tokyo in their road game, 76-94, on Saturday at the Arena Tachikawa Taichi.

The 23-year-old's squad was sent to their third straight loss and slipped further down with a 2-12 record in the season.

In his worst game so far with NeoPhoenix, Ravena was clamped down and held to only four points in the outing on a dismal one-of-eight shooting from the field.

The three-time UAAP champion did chip in with three boards and three assists but was virtually a non-factor on the offensive side.

Alvark Tokyo was hot from the get-go, leading early by double-digits against the slumping San-En.

The lead ballononed to as big as 21, 92-71 in the final salvo of the game.

Ravena's fellow San-En reinforcement Kyle Hunt was the topscorer for NeoPhoenix with 28 points and 11 boards.

Serbian Stevan Jelovac chipped in with 20 points and seven boards.

Japan national cager Daiki Tanaka paced Tokyo on offense with 23 markers and helped the defending champions snap a two-game losing skid and improve their record to 9-5.

They face Tokyo anew later today at 2:05 p.m. to wrap up their season series.

