Ravena surge not enough for San-En NeoPhoenix, falls to Osaka

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena's best game for the San-En NeoPhoenix was not enough after they fell to Osaka Evessa, 84-85, in his first home game of the season on Wednesday.

Ravena sparked a much-needed comeback for the NeoPhoenix after falling behind by as much as 13 points, the three-time UAAP champion triggered a 15-3 rally that ended up with the game in deadlock with 6:32 left.

The game would continue neck-and-neck from then on, with NeoPhoenix continued to ride Ravena's run to keep themselves within striking distance.

But it would all be in naught after a clutch basket from Takuya Hashimoto with 3.9 ticks left to put Osaka back up by one, 85-84.

And a sorry inbound pass turnover from Atsuya Ota put the nail in the coffin for NeoPhoenix as Osaka only needed to let the game clock expire.

Despite the loss, Ravena finished with an impressive 18 points including three treys in 25 minutes of action. He also had five rebounds and three steals.

NeoPhoenix drops to a sorry 2-11 record and slide to the end of the B. League standings once again.

Ravena and San-En will next suit up against Alvark Tokyo on the road on Saturday, November 14.