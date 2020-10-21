Pinay booter Madarang earns stint in Italy's Serie B

MANILA, Philippines — A second member of the Philippine women's national football team is seeing action in Italy's Serie B.

Eva Madarang, who joins teammate Cathrine Graversen in the second division of women's football in Italy, recently inked a deal with Roma Calcio Femminile.

B E N V E N U T A ???????? https://www.romacalciofemminile.it/blog/colpo-grosso-per-la-roma-calcio-femminile-eva-madarang-silva-in-giallorosso/ Posted by ROMA Calcio Femminile on Saturday, October 10, 2020

The 23-year-old has 13 caps with the Malditas where she contributed six goals, including one in a 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila last December.

Madarang had a brief stint with the Doncaster Rover Belles in England's third tier of women's football -- the FA Women's National League.

Roma sits 12th in the standings of Serie B, finally getting a breakthrough win in their last match after losing their first three fixtures of the Serie B season.

Graversen's Pomigliano Calcio, meanwhile, sit atop the Serie B standings with 11 points off of three wins and two draws.

Graversen recently made an appearance for Pomigliano as a substitute in their draw against Chievo Verona.