NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pinay booter Madarang earns stint in Italy's Serie B
Eva Madarang during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Pinay booter Madarang earns stint in Italy's Serie B
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — A second member of the Philippine women's national football team is seeing action in Italy's Serie B.

Eva Madarang, who joins teammate Cathrine Graversen in the second division of women's football in Italy, recently inked a deal with Roma Calcio Femminile.

B E N V E N U T A ???????? https://www.romacalciofemminile.it/blog/colpo-grosso-per-la-roma-calcio-femminile-eva-madarang-silva-in-giallorosso/

Posted by ROMA Calcio Femminile on Saturday, October 10, 2020

The 23-year-old has 13 caps with the Malditas where she contributed six goals, including one in a 5-0 thrashing of Malaysia in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila last December.

Madarang had a brief stint with the Doncaster Rover Belles in England's third tier of women's football -- the FA Women's National League.

Roma sits 12th in the standings of Serie B, finally getting a breakthrough win in their last match after losing their first three fixtures of the Serie B season.

Graversen's Pomigliano Calcio, meanwhile, sit atop the Serie B standings with 11 points off of three wins and two draws.

Graversen recently made an appearance for Pomigliano as a substitute in their draw against Chievo Verona.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayonayon, Tolentino head MPBL rookies shining in PBA 'bubble'
By Roy Luarca | 17 hours ago
NLEX's Mike Ayonayon and Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra are noteworthy among the newcomers from the country's top regional...
Sports
fbfb
Fronda to the rescue for Filipina chessers vs Kazakhstan
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda saved day for the Philippines as it shocked third seed Kazakhstan, 2.5-1.5,...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay booter Madarang earns stint in Italy's Serie B
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eva Madarang, who joins teammate Cathrine Graversen in the second division of women's football in Italy, recently inked a...
Sports
fbfb
Honda assures fair judges
By Joaquin Henson | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Three Japanese judges will be named to work the much-awaited fight between No. 1 contender Giemel Magramo of the Johnny Elorde stable and No. 2 Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO flyweight crown at the Korakuen Hall...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga steps up to challenge in ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix
By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
ONE Championship's top atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is ready to step up to the challenge come the ONE Atomweight...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippines’ biggest gaming convention goes virtual
By Michelle Lojo | 2 minutes ago
With the current quarantine, the fate of ESGS hanged by a thread as the date of when the summit usually took placed loomed...
Sports
fbfb
Clippers hire Tyronn Lue as new head coach
11 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that Tyronn Lue has been promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing Doc Rivers,...
Sports
fbfb
Meralco restores power
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Chris Newsome missed a potential game-winner for Meralco in regulation. But no worries, the high-flying Fil-Am got it all...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go President’s Cup gets going
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines squad is branded as the team to beat when...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca follows road to Tokyo
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s impressive joint ninth-place finish in her first LPGA major didn’t only give her the biggest...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with