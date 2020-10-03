COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Filipina booter signs with Italian club in Serie B
Cathrine Graversen
Facebook/PWNFT
October 3, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team defender Cathrine Graversen is aiming to make waves in Italian football.

Graversen, who was part of the historic 30th Southeast Asian Games squad, recently inked a deal with Serie B squad Pomigliano Calcio.

Serie B is the second division of women's football in Italy and Pomigliano are currently third in the standings with 4 points so far.

Graversen had one apperance for the Philippine women's team in their 11-0 thrashing of Macau in an international friendly.

Prior to her deal with Pomigliano, Graversen played for Danish squad Ballerup-Skovlunde Fodbold.

Ballerup-Skovlunde Fodbold played in Elitedivisionen, the highest-level of women's football competition in Denmark.

Graversen made three appearances in her single season with the Danish club, scoring one goal in the 2019-20 season. 

