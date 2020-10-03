WNBL: Over 700 aspirants apply in inaugural draft

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever draft for recently minted women's basketball pro league Women's National Basketball League received a total of 702 applicants.

This despite the league closing its application early due to the heavy influx of women ballers interested in joining the hoops league.

WNBL Executive Vice President Rhose Montreal voiced out her gratitude for all the hopefuls.

READ: Breaking gender barriers in pro sports:WNBL ready to put Filipina ballers on the spotlight

"Sobrang overwhelming. We at the WNBL are truly humbled with the number of applications we received," said Montreal.

"This just shows hat we have a lot of talent in women's basketball here in the country," she added.

Both local players and Filipinas living abroad were among those who sent in their applications.

Notable names include Monique Del Carmen, Raiza Palmera-Dy, April Lualhati, Jack Tanaman, Janette Yanez, AJ Gloriani, Tina Deacon, and Fille Claudine Cainglet.

The WNBL will now begin to trim down the applicants, starting with those who do not qualify to the age of eligibility.

A player should at least be 21 years of age to throw her name into the draft.

Meanwhile, further deliberation of talent will determine those who will be joining the WNBL Draft Combine on October 12 to 16 in Pampanga.

The list of applicants qualified for the combine is expected to be revealed next week.

The draft proper will be held online on October 30. An online draft lottery will also happen on October 18.

Each of the WNBL teams, apart from armed forces, will have a "protect six" list from their current rosters while other players will join the draft.

Other squads like the Air Force, Army, and Navy will not join the draft and must submit their full lineups with players having been enlisted for a minimum of one year to be eligible.

The inaugural pro league of the WNBL is expected to tip off in January 2021.

