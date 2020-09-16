COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Cavite golf club breached IATF protocols?
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – A top golf club in Cavite was reported to have staged a tournament last weekend, drawing a huge field that far exceeded the number of players allowed in areas placed under the relaxed MGCQ (modified general community quarantine).

It came barely a week after the Alabang Golf Club allegedly held a tournament in violation of IATF protocols on safety and health in non-contact sports activities. The Sports Joint Administrative Order is currently probing the case.

Although areas under MGCQ, including Cavite, are allowed to hold “sporting events,” only 50 percent of the capacity is permitted and tournaments are still prohibited as per the Inter-Agency Task Force’s IRR (implementing rules and regulations) in its continuing effort to help curb the spread of the infection.

But the Sherwood Hills Golf and Country Club still proceeded with the tournament, which purportedly drew 80 players last Sept. 12.

“Organizers even dubbed it ‘Members Day’ and did away with the ‘tournament’ name so it wouldn't look as such,” according to a source.

To accommodate the big number of participants, which included a top government official and a couple of media personalities, the tournament was held under the shotgun start format, also a no-no under the government’s safety directives.

“As per IATF guidelines, 50 percent of the capacity is only allowed (to play). So if four players per hole, the maximum is 72 and only 36 players should’ve been permitted to play,” said another source, adding one flight even had five players.

The same source said no awarding ceremony was held but free lunch was served where pre-drawn raffle prizes were distributed.

The Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Boards and the Department of Health recently signed a JAO to allow the resumption of training and practice of the athletes in pro sports under a more lenient setup.

Under the JAO, a maximum of five players in basketball and football can conduct training in areas placed under GCQ (general community quarantine) while a maximum of 10 players are allowed to practice in places under MGCQ (modified).

Other outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise allowed in GCQ areas are walking, jogging, running, biking, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting and skateboarding while both indoor and outdoor non-contact sports are allowed in MGCQ areas.

The holding of tournaments, however, is still not allowed and spectators are also barred for sports in both GCQ and MGCQ areas.

Philstar
