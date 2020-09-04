COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Grizzlies' Morant wins landslide NBA Rookie of the Year race
EADS, TN - SEPTEMBER 3: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies holds the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy for a portrait after being named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year on September 3, 2020 in Eads, Tennessee.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 8:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant won the Rookie of the Year (ROY) race in landslide fashion, the NBA announced on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Morant, who was instrumental to Memphis' run to the playoff play-in game, fell only one vote short of being named unanimous ROY.

The 21-year-old guard garnered 99 first place votes and one second place vote for a total of 498 points.

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn finished in second place with 204 points (56 second place votes and 36 third place votes).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft Zion Williamson finished only in third place.

He had one first place vote, 37 second place votes and 24 third place votes for a total of 140 points.

Across the 2019-20 season, Morant played and started in a total of 67 games.

He averaged 17.8 points a game to go along with 7.3 assists. Morant played along the lines of 31 minutes per outing.

Morant outshone Williamson who was arguably the most fanfared rookie coming into the season.

The New Orleans rookie was sidelined due to injury and only played limited games and limited minutes in his first year.

