^

Sports

Alas Pilipinas yields to taller Kazakhs to settle for bronze medal match

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 8:49pm
Alas Pilipinas yields to taller Kazakhs to settle for bronze medal match
If there’s any consolation, the Nationals could go for the bronze against the Aussies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, which would still be a feat in itself as it will be the former’s first podium finish in a long while.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – In the land of the giants of Kazakhstan, Alas Pilipinas was reduced to mere dwarves.

Facing their toughest foes to date, the Filipinas crumbled and succumbed to the taller, more experienced Kazakhs, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14, Tuesday night that denied the hosts their golden chance in the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup to disappointment of raucous Filipino crowd that packed the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

It was the country’s first defeat after a fairy tale run in the group stages where the Philippines pulled off the nearly impossible and swept Pool A with four victories.

It also shut the door on Alas Pilipinas for a crack at a historic gold in an Asian-level tournament.

Instead, it will be Kazakhstan versus defending champion Vietnam, which smashed Australia, 27-25, 25-10, 25-10 earlier, in the gold medal duel set at 7 p.m.

If there’s any consolation, the Nationals could go for the bronze against the Aussies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, which would still be a feat in itself as it will be the former’s first podium finish in a long while.

Vietnam’s win was made more impressive by the fact that the many-time Southeast Asian Games silver medalist accomplished the feat with its unspoken leader, Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, or popularly called T4, just sitting and watching helplessly from the bench due to knee issues.

In her stead was Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, who continued to wreak havoc by uncorking 24 points, including 21 on kills as Vietnam, which swept Pool B in four matches, punched its finals ticket.

Earlier, India dumped Indonesia, 25-16, 30-32, 25-20, 27-25, and Iran trounced Hong Kong, 26-24, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, to arrange a battle for fifth place.

Indonesia and Hong Kong will face off for No. 7.

vuukle comment

ALAS PILIPINAS

AVC CHALLENGE CUP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL: San Juan at joint-1st; Pampanga, South Cotabato chalk up wins

MPBL: San Juan at joint-1st; Pampanga, South Cotabato chalk up wins

9 hours ago
San Juan shared the lead, Pampanga extended its hot streak, while South Cotabato gained traction on Monday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam seeks revenge on foe

Paalam seeks revenge on foe

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
With 32 of 63 featherweight (57kg) fighters still standing in the race for three Paris tickets, Carlo Paalam hopes to avenge...
Sports
fbtw
Malabuyo new toast of Asian gymnastics

Malabuyo new toast of Asian gymnastics

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Paris Olympics-bound Emma Malabuyo and Levi Jung-Ruivivar hinted at their readiness to aim for what has never been done before...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For a change, Philippine volleyball is getting pampered with winning.
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches new career-high world ranking at 157th

Eala reaches new career-high world ranking at 157th

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Unstoppable Alex Eala is closing in on the titans of the tennis world.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Former Blue Eagle Forthsky Padrigao got the better of his former team as University Santo Tomas trounced Ateneo, 63-52, in...
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki, Handog stand out in JPGT Pradera opener; Lee dominates

Suzuki, Handog stand out in JPGT Pradera opener; Lee dominates

4 hours ago
Ryuki Suzuki and Georgina Handog shone in the opening round of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series 2, seizing the...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Former PBA champion import Chris McCullough, at last, is set for a Philippine return after five long years.
Sports
fbtw
Berths in 3 world tilts up for grabs in full IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

Berths in 3 world tilts up for grabs in full IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

8 hours ago
The fourth Century Tuna Full IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on June 9 at the Subic Bay Boardwalk...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with