Obstacle racers girding up for world meet

The Philippine Star
May 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) head Atty. Al Agra with daughter Atty. Jessica Agra.
MANILA, Philippines — Two major international tournaments are in the offing for the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) including the OCR World Championships in Costa Rica this August.

POSF head Atty. Al Agra said a total of 18 athletes will compete in ninja races, obstacle course short, and obstacle course long in both the world meet and in the Asia Pacific Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July.

Last year, Kevin Pascua won a gold and Precious Cabuya and Kaizen dela Serna bagged silver and bronze, respectively in the 100-meter elite finals of the OCR World Championships in Belgium.

“We’re preparing for these two international events especially for Ninja 100 kung saan tayo nag-excel nung Southeast Asian Games. Hopefully, (it would be) like the world championships last year,” said the POSF president in the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country.

Agra was joined in the public sports program by daughter Atty. Jessica Agra, who is fresh from winning the women’s doubles title in the Pro Women’s event of the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) Phuket Open in Thailand.

