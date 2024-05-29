^

Walton passes away at 71

The Philippine Star
May 29, 2024 | 12:00am
A view of the tribute dedicated to former NBA player and analyst Bill Walton is seen on the scoreboard before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Hall of Fame center Bill Walton, a two-time national champion at UCLA and two-time NBA champion, died Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 71.

Walton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, who he led to their only NBA championship in 1976-77. Named the league MVP in 1977-78 and the Sixth Man of the Year in 1985-86, he added a second ring as a member of the 1985-86 Boston Celtics.

Walton was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

