NBA G League squad of Sotto, Green to be called 'Ignite'

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA G League select team featuring Kai Sotto has chosen its name for the upcoming season.

Announced on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), the select team will be called "Ignite".

the next generation of stars has a name #GLeagueIgnite pic.twitter.com/BYG9A2fsAa — NBA G League (@nbagleague) September 2, 2020

"Ignite" is bannered by Filipino-American Jalen Green, Sotto, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh.

Sotto and the rest of his teammates are already in Walnut Creek in California to begin their G League training.

Led by champion coach Brian Shaw, "Ignite" will focus on developing the prospects' skills to make them NBA ready.

The one-year program will expose Sotto and the rest of "Ignite" to top calibre players in the NBA G League, and national teams in exhibition games.

"Ignite" is the first team to test the waters in the G League's professional pathway program.