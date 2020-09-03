COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA G League squad of Sotto, Green to be called 'Ignite'
Kai Sotto (R) and Jalen Green
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
NBA G League squad of Sotto, Green to be called 'Ignite'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 3, 2020 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA G League select team featuring Kai Sotto has chosen its name for the upcoming season.

Announced on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), the select team will be called "Ignite".

"Ignite" is bannered by Filipino-American Jalen Green, Sotto, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh.

Sotto and the rest of his teammates are already in Walnut Creek in California to begin their G League training.

Led by champion coach Brian Shaw, "Ignite" will focus on developing the prospects' skills to make them NBA ready.

The one-year program will expose Sotto and the rest of "Ignite" to top calibre players in the NBA G League, and national teams in exhibition games.

"Ignite" is the first team to test the waters in the G League's professional pathway program.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Wrestler 'The Rock', family catch COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Johnson announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that he, his wife Lauren and two daughters, aged two and four years...
Sports
fbfb
Will UAAP withhold sanctions?
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will be convened today to take up alleged IATF violations by the UST men’s basketball team and NU women’s volleyball team.
Sports
fbfb
Perasol says UP Maroons did not violate quarantine protocols
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
UP head coach Bo Perasol insisted that the Fighting Maroons did not breach any quarantine protocols following reports of a...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA ends broadcast deal with ABS-CBN
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
After just five years, the NCAA on Tuesday officially terminated the remainder of its 10-year contract with ABS-CBN.
Sports
fbfb
UFC teams up with China to prepare athletes for Olympics
22 hours ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will help train a range of Chinese Olympic athletes to get them in shape for next summer's...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
NBA G League squad of Sotto, Green to be called 'Ignite'
By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
"Ignite" is bannered by Filipino-American Jalen Green, Sotto, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal S...
Sports
fbfb
Serena rips foe; Murray survives 5-set grind
September 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the US Open Tuesday.c
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Horse-racing back at Metro Turf Sunday
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine horce-racing makes its return this Sunday at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas after a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
No urgency for Gilas to resume training
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Even as restricted training has resumed for the professional dribblers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in no rush...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Philippine football squads return to practice
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
After months of hiatus due to the health crisis, the professional footballers are finally seeing action again.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with