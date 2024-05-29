^

Sports

Bacyadan advances

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Bacyadan advances
Fueled yet again by her burning desire for glory, Bacyadan smashed Dunia Martinez of Spain in their women’s 75-kilogram class round-of-32 duel in the second World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand Monday night.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — From being a wushu practitioner to vovinam world champion, Hergie Bacyadan’s craving for success has brought her two steps away from becoming a boxing Olympian.

Fueled yet again by her burning desire for glory, Bacyadan smashed Dunia Martinez of Spain in their women’s 75-kilogram class round-of-32 duel in the second World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand Monday night.

Bacyadan, a Kalinga Apayao fighter who won the World Vovinam Championship crown in Vietnam last year, didn’t leave anything to chance as she utterly dominated her pitiful foe, drawing the nod of all five judges, 30-25, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

The one-sided win catapulted Bacyadan straight to the round-of-16 where she will battle former world champion Veronika Nakota of Hungary, who breezed past Sweden’s Love Holgersson in another unanimous decision result.

vuukle comment

BOXING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vietnam sweeps Australia to secure AVC Women&rsquo;s Challenge Cup finals berth

Vietnam sweeps Australia to secure AVC Women’s Challenge Cup finals berth

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
It wasn’t really a surprise that Vietnam, the defending champion, is back in the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup f...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Former PBA champion import Chris McCullough, at last, is set for a Philippine return after five long years.
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For a change, Philippine volleyball is getting pampered with winning.
Sports
fbtw
Paalam seeks revenge on foe

Paalam seeks revenge on foe

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With 32 of 63 featherweight (57kg) fighters still standing in the race for three Paris tickets, Carlo Paalam hopes to avenge...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Former Blue Eagle Forthsky Padrigao got the better of his former team as University Santo Tomas trounced Ateneo, 63-52, in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obstacle racers girding up for world meet

Obstacle racers girding up for world meet

53 minutes ago
Two major international tournaments are in the offing for the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation including the OCR World...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics sweep Pacers for East crown

Celtics sweep Pacers for East crown

53 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics clinched the Eastern Conference championship on Monday with a 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers, sweeping...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal booted out

Nadal booted out

53 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal’s illustrious French Open career came to a likely end with his first ever defeat in the opening round by...
Sports
fbtw
One step beyond

One step beyond

By Joaquin M. Henson | 53 minutes ago
Barangay Ginebra is one win away from barging into the PBA Philippine Cup Finals and coach Tim Cone’s squad could nail...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with