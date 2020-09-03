COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Harden gets game-winning block as Rockets oust Thunder
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 2: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets blocks Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One, Game Seven of the NBA Playoffs on September 2, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 3, 2020 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — James Harden pulled off a defensive stop in the dying seconds of the game to help the Houston Rockets notch the series-clinching win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 104-102, in Game Seven on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After a see-saw battle, Harden got a game winning block against rookie Lu Dort to put the nail on the coffin.

Dort then put the ball out of bounds to give Houston possession.

While a missed free throw from Robert Covington left the door ajar for the Thunder, a botched technical free throw from Danilo Gallinari and an empty trip in the final possession helped Houston hold on.

Eric Gordon and Covington paced the Rockets on offense with 21 points each while Russell Westbrook chipped in 20.

Harden struggled offensively but still tallied 17 points.

Dort, for his part, top-scored for the Thunder with 30 points, while Chris Paul finished with a triple-double 19 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Rockets now face the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs beginning on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

