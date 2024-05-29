^

Sports

One step beyond

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2024 | 12:00am
One step beyond
Momentum and history are on Ginebra’s side. Ginebra is coming off two straight wins over Meralco and a 3-2 series lead is a comfortable cushion. In PBA annals, 76 percent of teams that go up, 3-2 after a 2-2 deadlock wind up clinching. With Ginebra, Cone has clinched in seven of nine best-of-seven duels.
STAR / File

Barangay Ginebra is one win away from barging into the PBA Philippine Cup Finals and coach Tim Cones squad could nail it with a victory over Meralco in Game Six of their semifinal series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight. If the Bolts force a Game Seven, it will be held in San Jose, Batangas, on Friday.

Momentum and history are on Ginebras side. Ginebra is coming off two straight wins over Meralco and a 3-2 series lead is a comfortable cushion. In PBA annals, 76 percent of teams that go up, 3-2 after a 2-2 deadlock wind up clinching. With Ginebra, Cone has clinched in seven of nine best-of-seven duels.

Coach Luigi Trillo and active consultant Nenad Vucinic are in their first best-of-seven affair with Meralco so its a baptism of fire. Trillo, however, is no stranger to pressure and with Alaska in 2013, piloted the Aces to the Commissioners Cup trophy, resulting in a Coach of the Year award. Vucinic served as interim head coach, assistant coach and consultant with Gilas before joining the Bolts. Trillo has deferred to Vucinic in calling the shots for Meralco but they work closely together. Meralco is pushing the envelope with two heads better than one.

Both teams are defense-oriented. In 11 wins this conference, Ginebra held opponents to an average of 86 points. In six losses, opponents averaged 90.5. In 10 wins, Meralco limited opponents to an average of 83.7 points and in eight losses, opponents averaged 94. Its no surprise that in the semis, theyre applying choke holds like wrestlers in the ring. In Meralcos two wins, Ginebra was held to an average of 85.5 and 39.7 percent from the field. In Ginebras three wins, Meralco was held to an average of 81 and 37.8 percent from the field.

Physicality has been a constant in the war of attrition. The Bolts thrive in a rugged game and rank No. 1 in most fouls (27.3) and most free throws allowed (29.5) on average. They can afford to gamble in sending Ginebra to the line as Cones squad is last in free throw percentage (64.1). Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar are Cones starting Twin Towers, feeding off each other in high-lows, drop passes and backdoor cuts. The challenge is on Raymond Almazan, Brandon Bates, Kyle Pascual, Norbert Torres and Cliff Hodge to bottle them up. When the ball is in their hands on the low block, C-Stan and Aguilar are hard to stop. If either is doubled, expect a pass to the weak side inside the lane or outside to a free teammate.

Meralco plays a deeper rotation with 10 players seeing action in all five semis games compared to eight for Ginebra. Cones master stroke of starting LA Tenorio and Stanley Pringle in Games Four and Five extended his rotation, negating Meralcos advantage. Tenorios return to regular action has been a boost and although his averages of 4.8 points and 15.7 minutes arent mind-blowing, theyre a lot higher than when he came back from a nine-month layoff. Control of tempo is key and the team that dominates the boards is usually able to dictate pace. If Meralco succeeds in disrupting Ginebras flow in the halfcourt, the series could go to a Game Seven. But if Ginebra is fueled by the crowds energy, it will end tonight.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vietnam sweeps Australia to secure AVC Women&rsquo;s Challenge Cup finals berth

Vietnam sweeps Australia to secure AVC Women’s Challenge Cup finals berth

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
It wasn’t really a surprise that Vietnam, the defending champion, is back in the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup f...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Former PBA champion import Chris McCullough, at last, is set for a Philippine return after five long years.
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For a change, Philippine volleyball is getting pampered with winning.
Sports
fbtw
Paalam seeks revenge on foe

Paalam seeks revenge on foe

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With 32 of 63 featherweight (57kg) fighters still standing in the race for three Paris tickets, Carlo Paalam hopes to avenge...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

Padrigao, Tigers claw Blue Eagles in Filoil preseason cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Former Blue Eagle Forthsky Padrigao got the better of his former team as University Santo Tomas trounced Ateneo, 63-52, in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walton passes away at 71

Walton passes away at 71

52 minutes ago
Hall of Fame center Bill Walton, a two-time national champion at UCLA and two-time NBA champion, died Monday after a prolonged...
Sports
fbtw
Obstacle racers girding up for world meet

Obstacle racers girding up for world meet

52 minutes ago
Two major international tournaments are in the offing for the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation including the OCR World...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics sweep Pacers for East crown

Celtics sweep Pacers for East crown

52 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics clinched the Eastern Conference championship on Monday with a 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers, sweeping...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal booted out

Nadal booted out

52 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal’s illustrious French Open career came to a likely end with his first ever defeat in the opening round by...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with