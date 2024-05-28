^

Sports

Filipino obstacle bets test mettle in 2 overseas tilts 

Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 5:48pm
Filipino obstacle bets test mettle in 2 overseas tiltsÂ 
Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) head Atty. Al Agra with daughter Atty. Jessica Agra.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Two major international tournaments are in the offing for the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF), including the OCR World Championships in Costa Rica this August.

POSF head Atty. Al Agra announced in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that a total of 18 athletes will be competing in ninja races, obstacle course short, and obstacle course long in both the world meet and in the Asia Pacific Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July.

Last year, Kevin Pascua won a gold and Precious Cabuya and Kaizen dela Serna bagged silver and bronze, respectively, in the 100-meter elite finals of the OCR World Championships in Belgium.

Agra is keeping his fingers crossed, the Filipino bets would be able to equal if nor surpass last year’s feat.

“We’re preparing for these two international events especially for Ninja 100 kung saan tayo nag-excel nung Southeast Asian Games. Hopefully, (it would be) like the world championships last year,” said the POSF president in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country.

The international campaign comes as the obstacle course is not yet certain if it would be included in the calendar of events of next year’s 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Obstacle course delivered four gold medals for the country in last year’s edition of the SEA Games in Cambodia.

“Sana nga masama kami next year sa Thailand SEA Games. So pinagta-trabahuhan namin yan,” said Agra, adding the POSF would be lobbying for the inclusion of the sport, which is now considered the fifth discipline in modern pentathlon, replacing equestrian.

“Wala na yung equestrian napalitan na ng obstacle course (as the fifth) discipline under modern pentathlon in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

Agra was joined in the public sports program by daughter Atty. Jessica Agra, who is fresh from winning the women’s doubles title in the Pro Women’s event of the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) Phuket Open in Thailand.

The younger Agra, 32, was a former tennis player for Sta. Clara University, an NCAA Division 1 school, and played one season for Ateneo in the UAAP before eventually shifting to padel sport in 2022.

She is now ranked No. 2 (doubles) in the APPT.

“Next week I will be competing in Bali, Indonesia, and then the APPT will hold another one in Indonesia in September, two tournaments in Singapore in October, one in Japan in November, and then the Masters in Dubai in December,” said Agra, whose father also played padel in his age group.

“This is our first interview together, kaya very proud and very supportive ang pamilya kung anuman ang tatahakin ni Jessica,” said the elder Agra.

vuukle comment

OBSTACLE RACE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Paalam seeks revenge on foe

Paalam seeks revenge on foe

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
With 32 of 63 featherweight (57kg) fighters still standing in the race for three Paris tickets, Carlo Paalam hopes to avenge...
Sports
fbtw
Malabuyo new toast of Asian gymnastics

Malabuyo new toast of Asian gymnastics

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Paris Olympics-bound Emma Malabuyo and Levi Jung-Ruivivar hinted at their readiness to aim for what has never been done before...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

Alas Pilipinas aims to lock in on podium finish, clashes with Kazakhs in semis

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For a change, Philippine volleyball is getting pampered with winning.
Sports
fbtw
An impossible dream?

An impossible dream?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Gilas is hoping against hope to make what appears to be an impossible dream come true in seeking a ticket to Paris at the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan at joint-1st; Pampanga, South Cotabato chalk up wins

MPBL: San Juan at joint-1st; Pampanga, South Cotabato chalk up wins

5 hours ago
San Juan shared the lead, Pampanga extended its hot streak, while South Cotabato gained traction on Monday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

Ex-PBA import McCullough reinforces Strong Group in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Former PBA champion import Chris McCullough, at last, is set for a Philippine return after five long years.
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches new career-high world ranking at 157th

Eala reaches new career-high world ranking at 157th

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Unstoppable Alex Eala is closing in on the titans of the tennis world.
Sports
fbtw
Berths in 3 world tilts up for grabs in full IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

Berths in 3 world tilts up for grabs in full IRONMAN, 70.3 Subic races

5 hours ago
The fourth Century Tuna Full IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on June 9 at the Subic Bay Boardwalk...
Sports
fbtw
Eugene Torre Cup: Aurelio stuns Canino to win blitz girls&rsquo; Under-18 title

Eugene Torre Cup: Aurelio stuns Canino to win blitz girls’ Under-18 title

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Kayla Lorraine Aurelio outshone Olympiad-bound Ruelle Canino to snatch the premier blitz girls’ Under-18 title in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with