First Philippine women's pro hoops league to hold draft in October

MANILA, Philippines — The newly minted pro league Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) is set to pick its inaugural rosters of players amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Recently getting the pro nod from the Games and Amusement Board, the WNBL announced it will be holding a draft in October this year.

Calling all Women Ballers... WNBL will be holding a DRAFT in October 2020. Forms will be posted online. #WNBL #AngTunayNaLigaNgAtletangPilipina Posted by NBL-Pilipinas on Friday, August 28, 2020

Applications forms for the draft will be posted online as the country continues to battle the coronavirus health crisis.

The WNBL kicked off its inaugural season as an amatuer league in April 2019 and featured seven teams.

The Philippine Air Force claimed the first WNBL title.

Becoming a professional league, the WNBL becomes a premiere destination for women ballers in the country post-college.

Among those who have already expressed interest in joining the new pro league is Gilas Pilipinas Women skipper Jack Danielle Animam.

However, the WNBL will have to wait a little longer before they receive Animam's commitment with a import stint awaiting the five-time UAAP champion in Taiwan.