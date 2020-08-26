CJ Cansino welcomed by UP community with open arms

MANILA, Philippines — Former UST Growling Tiger CJ Cansino received nothing but love since taking his talents to the UP Fighting Maroons.

While his transfer from Espana to Diliman was abrupt and marred with controversy, the UP community was quick to welcome him with open arms.

"Sobrang winewelcome nila ako doon sa UP kahit na sa online [lang]," Cansino said in the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Prospect Pods.

"Makikita mo na kung paano nila ako iwelcome and may mga nagchat na rin sa aking mga alumni kung gaano sila kathankful na doon ko napili maglaro," he added.

Cansino chose the Diliman-based squad as his next destination after allegedly being taken off the Tiger program.

The UST men's basketball team is now being investigated following allegations of a "training bubble" in Sorsogon amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But as UP shifts to online and distance learning amid the health crisis, Cansino will need to wait a little while longer to get used to life as an Iskolar ng Bayan.

"Sadly kasi walang pasok, hindi ko maadapt agad yung culture ng UP, hindi agad ako makakapagpratice," he said.

"[But] excited na rin ako, excited na ako pumasok, excited na ako magpractice para makilala ko silang lahat," he added.

Cansino served as UST's skipper in UAAP Season 82, where they eliminated the Fighting Maroons in the Final Four after beating them twice to reach the Finals.

Come Season 84, Cansino will be on the other side of the battlefield as a great addition to UP's quest for a UAAP title.